Hundreds of children in three different age groups scrambled for eggs when it was their turn at the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Park sponsored by Valley Strong Credit Union on Friday.
While parents, grandparents, and siblings watched, children had to wait for the signal from Tonya Childree from the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services before they ran to grab as many eggs as they could, without a basket or bag. Using their shirts, a hood, whatever they could the older children, age groups 7-9 and 4-6 enjoyed the first two egg hunts. There were no adults allowed inside to help, unless a volunteer helped the little children 2-3 afterwards.
"I'm not excited," said Jazzlynn Hunter, 5, "I'm pumped. I've been waiting for this all year!" Jazzlynn attends Oak Grove School, and her older siblings Jacalynn and Christopher volunteered to help with the egg hunt. Her cousin, Rogan Sabeous, 2, also participated.
Last, the little ones, 2-3 year-olds, were allowed to use baskets, or bags to gather as many eggs as they could. There were quite a few little ones who got lost and had to be returned to parents or family members in the big area for the egg hunt. All of the volunteers did a great job helping the children.
Childree told the children and parents the eggs had candy, age appropriate toys, or a special ticket inside for a prize redeemable with the Egg Hunt Parks and Leisure Services organizers at Veterans Park.
Parks and Leisure Services purchased 6,000 eggs for the event, and with the help of volunteers from the area schools and Porterville College scattered the eggs for the fun. Before each hunt there was a sea of beautifully colored eggs in the grass. A feast for the eyes for anxious and excited children at Easter time.
Jazzlynn and her siblings' mother, Sabrina Hunter, said the egg hunt was wonderful, was well organized and the kids got plenty of eggs and wonderful prizes.