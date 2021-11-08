Walking into River Ridge Ranch on Saturday for the Foothills Festival to meet people, see the sights, enjoy artwork, and more, was a blast for many after the year-and-a-half and more of the pandemic.
The atmosphere, the gorgeous fall scenery, and meeting friends made the visit all the better, many said.
Everywhere you turned you met a friend, old and new, and everyone enjoyed marvelous music, excellent homemade tacos, and wine or beer during the day.
Bud Darwin and Nancy Bruce, colleagues from the Sequoia Riverlands Trust and Tulare Cointy Office of Education spoke together, with Emily McCarthy, who’s involved with land management and mitigation on the event.
They said they loved the music and the tacos with homemade tortillas were incredible.
About the labyrinth made by Rob Hodges, Kathleen Briones said, “The labyrinth really lets you get into yourself.”
Cameron Keys who was clearly enjoying the music said, “Anytime I can get to River Ridge is a great day. I love it.”
“We are all drawn to the same center at River Ridge,” said long time mountain resident Paula Owens Ellner. “At an event hosted by Barbara (Brydolf) and Gary (Adest) together with the Sequoia Riverlands Trust, we all know what to expect. Good food, great educational experiences, in a safe and comfortable environment. As well as good friends. I can’t say enough.”
Adest said he has been conscientious about the pandemic.
“We’ve all been waiting for this festival,” Adest said.
Dorothy and Jonathan Wagy have been involved with the River Ridge Institute, which is the scientific research half of River Ridge. Jonathan said the Institute is involved with the infrastructure of cabins built on RR land for graduate students to pursue their research. He said recently funding was recently provided for the construction of 2 small bunkhouses for graduate students for long term research into the plant and animal community.
“It’s really nice to see people and be out and see friends,” said Sylvia Harrel. She added she was glad to see how the RR property was being returned to its natural habitat.
Musicians Dawny Reb, Doug Hulstine, Gil Jones, Burt Esmundo, and Vern Vera of The Throwback Kids band played Crossfire written by Stevie Ray Vaughn, amongst other music from the 80’s and 90’s.
Guitarist Michael Roberts played The Watchtower, by Bob Jones, and Breakdown, as well as Unchain My Heart, and other music. He was accompanied by musician Andrew Delange with other musicians.
Besides great music, artists and craftspeople sold handmade knitted scarves, hats, mittens, jewelry, gorgeous pottery, amazing pressurized-gas tank cylinder bells, and more.
Festival goers enjoyed the camaraderie, walked the labyrinth, enjoyed the beautiful fall weather, and many went on the scavenger hunt.
Booths for the California native plant society, Master Gardeners, Sequoia Riverlands Trust, and Tule River Parkway Association were at the festival with others.
“I was really happy to see how many more kids were here,” said Barbara Brydolf, who was talking to people about native plants and milkweed that helps sustain monarch butterflies.
A little girl took a milkweed plant that Brydolf gave her, and she told her how to plant it.
“I feel so welcomed into Gary and Barbara’s creation. There is nothing like this lovely natural experience,” said Carla Calhoun.
Larry Thornton enjoyed the festival and the company. He said the artwork was phenomenal and the music was outstanding. And it’s always great to catch up, he added.