One Porterville woman has the job of her dreams and is getting paid to do what she loves to do — being herself. Plus she gets to hang out, and make videos with, some of the biggest stars in the hip-hop and rap world, including multi-platinum, award winning Cypress Hill.
The Porterville High School 2011 graduate, Ilene Campos, is now professionally known as “Green Queen” and Eyelene on social media. She can be found as “The Official Green Queen” on Instagram, where she has more than 70,200 followers, and as “The Official Green Queennn” on Tik Tok, with close to 100,000 followers. One of her Tik Tok videos, with actor Danny Trejo, has more than 23 million hits.
“He loves me,” the Green Queen said. “I made that video in his backyard.”
A model since age 16, Eyelene said she never tried to be the center of attention in high school but as a Virgo, was friendly and outgoing, and always nice and humble.
“It’s very cool. My modeling is in the cannabis industry — modeling everything from glasses to vape,” Eyelene said. “I feel it’s important to educate everyone on marijuana. It’s new and it’s legal now. It shouldn’t be treated as a bad thing.”
Now, the model and social-media influencer, who also appears in a video with Trejo — one that has close to 25 million views — is now getting her own ‘Homie,’ — a two-inch plastic collectible figurine created by David Gonzales that represent an array of Mexican-American characters.
Gonzalez had been following her on social media, liked her photos, and reached out to her, said manager/fiance’ Raymond Rincon Facio.
“He liked my photos and reached out to me. He bought my pictures and created a DGA (David Gonzalez Art) Tee,” Eyelene said, adding it would feel odd to see her shirt on different people. “I would say, ‘that’s me.’ Some people would ask to be photographed with me. It’s my favorite T-shirt to this day. It’s very cool.”
“But it’s not like she just got lucky,” Rincon Facio said. “Eyelene had been working hard prior to that.
“She does a lot of work. She works hard. She networks a lot, takes a lot of photos, photoshoots and videos. We think DGA saw her through Danny Trejo and Baby Bash Instagram (sites) and thought she looked perfect for his clothing line,” Rincon Facio said.
Eyelene said her own family has collected Homies and have some on display, and her father-in-law has “bags of them.”
“Now the owner of the Homies says he wants me to be in Series 14,” Eyelene said. “It’s a new introduction of Homies but this series has Vicente Fernandez, Cesar Chavez, Cholofit Creeper (Frankie Quinones), and me. I’m really honored. I feel like I’m part of a legend.”
This time, however, there will also be some 8-inch prototypes of the Homies available for purchase, the Green Queen said, and they were premiered at the Low Rider Los Angeles Super Show held on March 20 at the Long Beach Convention Center.
“I love it. It’s awesome,” she said of her prototype.
Though not completely ready to be made into a small Homie doll, the prototype is her, wearing a black hoodie and shorts with green stripes, standing and smoking from a water pipe filtration device used for smoking marijuana. Behind her is a large marijuana leaf.
“I got a little teary-eyed when I saw her and held her,” said Eyelene of her “mini me” figurine. “They introduced her there and people were loving her. They still have some work they will be doing, she’ll get more eyelashes and will look more like me.”
But what’s not to love, said Rincon Facio.
“She’s a model and enjoys smoking cannabis — a beautiful girl smoking cannabis. What’s not to love?” he said. “It’s a vibe. It’s entertainment and people like to see the new products.”
In the meantime, the Green Queen is working on branding herself and will soon have her own website. Once the Homie is ready, Eyelene said she will place information on her Instagram and Tik Tok social sites informing people on how to obtain the Homie.
The Green Queen is friends with Snoop Dogg and has numerous famed actors following her on social media, including Conejo, a rap artist from the movie “Tax Collector,” and Trejo.
“She works hard. She’s always networking — that’s the name of the game,” Rincon Facio said. “It’s kept open doors and she is always expanding her audience. This is a whole other venture and once (the Homies) come out, it’s going to be even crazier.”
Eyelene talked of the time she received a call from DoBoy, offering her $400 to attend a gathering in Los Angeles.
“He offered me $400 just to be there. We couldn’t believe it,” she said. “From there it kind of took off.”
From then on, that number became the minimum wage for appearances, Rincon Facio said.
“Now I make 1,300 a day (for attending) just to be myself. I socialize and talk with guests,” the Green Queen said. “Hopefully everyone will see me with Snoop Dogg soon. I asked him and he said he was down with it.”
“This shows you can really do something you love and make it something big. I am doing something I enjoy,” she said about smoking cannabis. “At first this was like a reward after work and after cleaning the house. And I have always enjoyed recording myself taking a hit. People enjoy seeing that.”
Among her paid gigs, she said, is the cannabis industries’ Kushstock Festival held in April in Palm Springs; the Hall of Flowers festival, May 4 and 5; and being a USC brand ambassador for students interested in getting into the billion-dollar cannabis industry.
“People don’t realize how big it is,” she said. “They even have their own delivery system within the campus for students.”
The Green Queen is also in a Showtime documentary featuring Estevan Oriol — the famed photographer who has photographed numerous famous athletes, artists, celebrities and musicians, including Al Pacino, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West — and Eyelene. His work has been showcased in select galleries and institutions, including the Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. In addition, he's known for directing several music videos for rock and hip-hop artists, and has a partnership with Mister Cartoon for Joker brand clothing. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone, The Source, Complex, GQ, FHM, Vibe, and numerous others.
“I was modeling for him one day and he said he was filming a documentary and asked me if I would be in it,” Eyelene said. “He’s a legend to me. He has the documentary L.A. Originals on Netflix and (the book) This is Los Angeles.”
The published book is filled with photographs of dangerous gangsters, low riders, musicians, celebrities and beautiful women.
“He sees potential in me. He’s taken me under his wing,” Eyelene said. “It’s an honor to be working with him.”
Eyelene said she attended the premier of his new documentary “Insane in the Brain” on April 21 — a huge event with numerous celebrities.
“I’m used to things like that. It was a party. It was cool,” she said. “And I made some good connections.”
She talked of the ease of going up to people and introducing herself as the Green Queen, which is how she got into a video four years ago with rapper/singer Baby Bash and Frankie J, a former member of the musical group Kumbia Kings.