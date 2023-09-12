Fresno State's Jake Boust wraps up the ball to keep it away from defender Kentrell Williams Jr. to score a 6 yards pass from Mikey Keen to give the Bulldogs a 14-3 lead following a Dylan Lynch PAT with 13:31 left in the second quarter. Levelle Bailey's interception in the second overtime sealed Fresno State's 34-31 victory over Eastern Washington in front of a sold-out crowd at Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday. 

