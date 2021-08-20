The Porterville Art Association will hold its first Good, Bad, And The Ugly-Triptych Art Exhibit on Wednesday, September 15.
Triptych art is made up of three art pieces or three art panels made of any medium such as wood, canvas or paper to create a sequence of the same subject matter.
It's a dimension of visual art of three separate works of art. Its origin dates back to the Middle Ages of Greece when triptykhos referred to three-layered artwork of the 1490 –1510 era of sharp, vivid images with a high degree of color accuracy and significant events were exhibited.
JoNell Mauck, past electedVice President, Featured Artist, Board member, art teacher, and longtime member of PAA proposed the idea to the Board members in May and it’s finally becoming a reality. “It’s a nice place for members and the community to gather in fun,” Mauck said.
The gallery is designed to benefit the community with exhibits that allow artist not only to showcase their art but also to learn from each other through sharing techniques.
The influence of triptych art on Mauck has spanned into contemporary art through one-of-a-kind pieces. Triptych Art is a combination of materials, methods, concepts, and subjects that challenge boundaries. All artwork must be original, a dynamic combination of materials, foster creativity, and challenge traditional boundaries.
In order to participate in the Good, Bad, and the Ugly- Triptych Art Exhibit participants are required to pay $20 per three art pieces or three art panels made of any medium. Each medium entry is $20. PAA hopes art exhibits such as this will help make surroundings more beautiful since participants learn to express and communicate ideas.
For those interested in participating in the Good, Bad, and the Ugly- Triptych Art Exhibit, they can bring in your artwork on Saturday September 11 between the hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to the PAA gallery at 151 N. Main.
For more information, contact Mauck, 559-359-0927 or 661-689-4923. Free parking is available in the front and rear of the gallery.