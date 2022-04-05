The Best of the Valley Quilt Show and Retrospective, was held over a three day weekend, from Friday until Sunday at McDermont X Field House in Lindsay.
After a hiatus of two years, when the quilts for the 2020 show weren't judged due to COVID-19 pandemic cancellation, there were more than enough quilts to fit in the 2022 show.
Everything included in the 2022 BOTV Show was spectacular.
And all the quilts that had been judged had handmade ribbons,
said Suzanne Kistler, Chair of the quilt show.
When people think of quilts, they often think of an old-fashioned bed-quilt, something warm, with a pastel pattern and lots of stitching.
Well, the variety of quilts, wall-hangings, handmade fabric dolls, and small art quilts were a feast for the eyes.
The retrospective was a history of the show from 1995 through 2019, with quilts or art quilts from featured artists for each year.
According to Kistler there were well over 1,000 attendees to the show over the weekend.
There were so many colors, textures, and types of quilting on display it was delightful, but almost overwhelming to a non-sewer.
“It’s a large variety of quilts from traditional to contemporary art quilts, and it’s truly amazing,” said Linda Matthews, a quilter on the BOTV committee.
Besides all the quilts on display, there were also photographs of all the quilts originally for the 2020 show, posted on the wall as one entered the field-house auditorium.
“We are blown away by how beautiful these quilts are,” said Richard Janeiro, “They belong in a museum. They are beautiful and unbelievable.” Janiero made stained glass at College of the Sequoias with Richard Flores.
Long-time quilter and quilt show sponsor Rose Johnson from Porterville Quilters was at the show, using a walker. She said she’d been very ill and had to move to another home in Porterville.
Johnson met Lori Fay, from Visalia, who had finished one of Johnson’s quilt projects and had displayed it at the show with Rose’s permission and on her behalf.
“We met only on the phone,” said Johnson, as she was speaking with Lori Fay, “I knew which one it was,” as they looked at the small applique art quilt Fay had finished for Johnson, using a special gold thread on the back of the purple toned quilt called “Postcards from Japan, Mt. Fuji.” Fay found out about Johnson’s quilting, and purchased fabric and patterns Johnson had at the Trinity Lutheran Church Bazaar.
“Suzanne won second place in the show. I was so pleased,” said Johnson.
Johnson sponsored quilts by a few artists: Deborah Gira, from Prather, who created “Sierra by the Sea” which won first place.
Suzanne Kistler created “Shalom,” which won second place. And Lor-Rae Raus, from Fresno, created “Denali, The Great One.”
“These quilts are absolutely beautiful,” said Rose Puccino, from Visalia.
Most of the people who spoke about the quilts and the show were so thrilled to be back, and they enjoyed meeting friends and colleagues again.
“It’s so nice being back after two years” and “we get to see what everyone has been working on,” said Becky Eidenshink from Bakersfield from the Cotton Patch Quilters Guild.
There was a wonderful large quilt which had received the Navy/Marine Corps Award of Merit called “Spangled Stars” created by Darla Hall, Michelle Punter, Kerri Smith, Rachael Reichmann, Peggy Vadom, and Tori McElwain.
The quilt was going to be auctioned off to benefit the Bakersfield “Honor Flight” in July, 2022.
“I was commissioned by a person who is going to donate the quilt to the Honor Flight in Bakersfield. It is an original design, pieced together by four of my friends. It was definitely a group effort,” said Hall.
“It is so nice to have in-person quilt shows to be inspired by the vibrant colors and the quilters themselves, and their techniques,” said Punter. “What an honor to help piece together this quilt that will be donated to benefit the Honor Flight and our Veterans.”
The handmade fabric dolls were so fantastic and whimsical, made with so much imagination. Kay Gaston commented it was the 17th year the dolls had been included as a separate exhibit. They were so fun and creative.
A vendor from Ventura, Connie Gunderson, selling lovely handmade purses, wallets, and bags made with fabric and many made with renewable natural cork, said, “This is the first time I’ve been to this show. It has been such a delight to be in the Valley with all the farmers and their crops. This is the glue that holds this country together. It’s been a refreshing change being here.”
Lisa Norton, from the Delta, said, “I did not realize that quilts were such a creative and artistic outlet. The designs, and the geometric balance. They are fiber art with such texture and contrast. They are definitely not what I expected.”
Georgia Goode of Calico Mermaid in Porterville said, “We appreciate the community support.” Her husband Richard said, “This is the best run show from a vendor's perspective. We’ve had lots of old friends stop by, and it’s been a real reunion.”
“The quilt show is amazing, with all the quilts with so many details. And the originality of each quilt. We saw three quilts that were the same pattern, but they were laid out differently, with different colors. It was so unique,” said Bridget Kidder.
The designer for Donkeys led by Foxes art doll display won the Viewers Choice Award at the end of the show.
Judie Fleming, from the quilt show committee Committee, said Calico Mermaid gave gift cards to all the Youth Quilt Makers at the show, “That was very nice,” Fleming said.