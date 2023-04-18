LINDSAY — The 2023 Best of the Valley Quilt Show was an outstanding and delightful experience for many. More than 200 quilts were shown with 167 or more judged quilts in many categories. There were more categories than in past shows.
A large number of people attended the show at McDermott X in Lindsay on Saturday. Besides the quilt show there was the fabulous handmade Doll Show, as well as the traveling Sacred Threads Exhibit, there were also quilts made by 80-plus quilters, and an 18 and younger category.
Featured artist for the 2023 Year was Leslie Sobieralski, with more than 49 quilts on display. There were also large quilts, small quilts, art quilts, and the designs and intricacy were as varied as the artists themselves.
Besides quilts, there were local and out of state vendors with fabric and quilt related items, as well as some gorgeous African baskets, leather purses, and jewelry and purses made by a South American indigenous women's collective.
"I can't believe the way these people make these beautiful quilts, they are both large and small, with spectacular colors, and such different color combinations," said visitor Karen Garner. "And I love the way they've done the stories with the quilts, with the quilter explaining the meaning of the quilt and their stories.”
"I'm astonished by the talent and creativity of all the artists. Every quilt is a winner in my eyes, because of the time and effort put into these works of art," said Sujana De Almeida.
De Almeida said she enjoyed seeing the works by the featured artist Sobieralski, and said she had a God given talent. And she said all the quilts and artistry was amazing. And she was "dumbfounded" and amazed at the creativity.
Cindy Allington, from Fresno said she was enjoying the show, and it was neat to see all of the various techniques and designs in the quilts. "It's inspirational for new quilters to be able to experience so many quilts in one place."
Gail Clark, a quilter from Bakersfield said her eyes were "getting tired" from seeing all the quilts, and studying the stitches and the techniques used to make them, and all the colors used and put together. There were so many it was overwhelming in a good way.
Buzz Piersol, Porterville College Math Professor, said the first time he was at the show he "was blown away by the amount of detail" in the quilts, and said until he came to the show, he never thought quilting could be an art form. Piersol's wife, Jen, works at Calico Mermaid in Porterville, and was working as a vendor at the show.
Becki Eaton, from Porterville said all the work and the dolls were impressive. Her daughter, Julie Kaplan, said her first quilt show was in 2010, when her mom introduced her to quilting. She's never missed a BOTV show, and she's hooked on quilts. "I like looking at the colors and color combinations, and the new techniques used," she said.
Carol Mercer, a docent at the show said the quality of the quilts are exceptional. "I've seen the show improve over the years, and I feel that it equals Long Beach and the larger shows."
Paula Cortez from Corcoran, a docent for the Doll Show, said the doll makers enjoy being part of the show, and "we are so happy they asked us to return. I love that everyone loves the dolls. They are all from patterns, but they are all different and unique." She said she loves making dolls.
Kathy Morrison, from Hanford, quilted and embroidered the "Gardener's Alphabet" and won an award. She said, "I had a lot of embroidering and coloring, and I'm happy it's completed."
Another quilter spoke about Suzanne Kistler's quilt, Penny's Pinwheel, and said it took Kistler 9 years to finish the quilt, which is a picture of her granddaughter at 3-years-old. To make the shadow, Kistler put dark fabric behind the quilt to create the shadow effect. The only thing not hand-done is the piping around the quilt edges.
The Porterville Quilter's Club was selling tickets for a quilt drawing in September, and said it was their way to earn money to fund their projects. They provide quilts for people in need, dialysis, for the Portrville Police Department to give to people, the Women's Shelter and more.
Jan McCusker and Georgia Odas from the club said the show was always amazing with the creativity. They said the show came compete with bigger shows and the local vendors and local Valley talent is amazing.
Ellen Riley, 81, from Squaw Valley, said, "I enjoy quilting. And I just showed up, and I got a ribbon. Multiple ribbons."
"The most coveted awards and ribbons were the Viewers Choice Awards that were at the end of the show," said Kistler, BOTV Chair, "Everyone is so supportive and the show is word-of-mouth, and people who come to the show love it. Even if they've moved away out-of-state, and they travel and come back to help set up the show, they stay for the week of the show."
Viewer's Choice winners were: Quilts: Penny's Pinwheel by Suzanne Kistler; Dolls: Flynn the Elf by Jill Brinkman; Challenge: The Lost Sandals, by Ellen Jordan of Porterville; 80 and older: Falling Leaves by Ellen Riley; youth: Ona by Ruby Reilly.