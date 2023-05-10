Before the Grand Opening ceremonies and speeches for the new Eagle Mountain Casino the ceremonial drums played while the Colors were presented by Tule River AmVets Post 1988 as the honored guests, dignitaries, and Tribal members and elders were seated.
There was also a ceremonial prayer invoking the spirit, song, and dance for the special occasion of the grand opening of the casino. Tribal members both young, old, and middle aged danced in regalia, wearing ceremonial feather headdresses, various animal skins, portraying different animals and the chase. Elders kept the beat with reeds, and sang while the drummers played. Both women and men danced separately, with children holding the hands of their elders. One elder danced even though they needed a cane.
The grand opening of the long awaited Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville was both an emotional and truly exciting event for one and all concerned, on Tuesday, May 9. Tule River Tribal Chairman Neil Peyron, and Matthew Mingrone, General Manager of Eagle Mountain Casino
welcomed a huge crowd of state, tribal and local dignitaries from California and the nation, as well as local law enforcement and public safety officers.
"This was a dream, our grand opening of the new casino. It is a new beginning, a special occasion, and I ask blessings today. We thank you all for coming today, we thank the organizers," said Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron.
Besides Peyron, Tule River Tribe Chairman Emeritus William Garfield, Vice Chair Shine Nieto, Railene Clower, Gary Santos and many more spoke, almost too many to mention.
And after all the speeches, there were certificates of recognition presented to the Tule River Tribal Chairman and Mingrone from Kellie Carrillo, City of Porterville Vice Mayor, on behalf of Mayor Martha A. Flores, who's in Washington, D.C.
There was a certificate from State Assemblyman Devon Mathis. Amy Shuklian presented a signed certificate from all of the Tulare County Supervisors. There were certificates from the Office of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, State Senator Shannon Grove's office, Assemblyman Vince Fong, and State Senator Melissa Hurtado, and a few more.
"This is another step in a new direction. Talking about people, we talk about the people who work for the tribe, we are a team," said EMC general manager Matthew Mingrone, "And we keep a tradition of hospitality. I want to thank the Tule River Tribal Council both past and present members. We can't do enough to celebrate this occasion.
There are 750 team members who work here, we have a lot of people to thank." Mingrone spoke about the first casino when it was a temporary structure, 27 plus years ago.
"We all live in the same community, and have the same roots. Celebrate your relationships, and celebrate the past and present council members have done," said Mingrone.
"Let's have some fun today," said Peyron, "They've built a beautiful casino.
"We are on aboriginal land of Tulare Lake. I want to thank (assistant general manager) Tiffani (Sahagun) and her staff, they make people feel welcome. Thank you to my elders, they have made things better."
He spoke about the last few years, and the people who have been lost, and about all the services that will be provided to people from the new casino, the opportunities and infrastructure, and commerce it will bring to the community.
Peyron thanked his wife, and spoke about how often he's away from family, and thanked friends, and asked them all to stand up and be recognized. He spoke about Ryan Garfield, Dan Hackey, Dan Franco, and many more.
He spoke about when he first worked at the casino and it being a temporary building.
"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and thank you for taking the time out of your day to be here," Peyron said.
"This is phase one, we plan for a 250 room hotel, and a conference center."
Ralene Clower, Tule River Tribe Gaming Commission executive director, spoke about all the contractors she worked with and everyone who helped build the new casino. She thanked the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. And she spoke about how they started with ideas about designing the new casino back in 2015. And here it is on 40 acres of land.
Mingrone said it's a very emotional day. William Garfield said it was a day to celebrate, as well as to reflect on the past. He said the past couple of years have been a roller coaster with the Indian Gaming Commission. He said he started as a Food and Beverage Director and worked out of the trailer at the first casino. He spoke about everyone who would love to see this day. "I'm happy about this new casino, and we are leaving this to you, the next generation."
Nieto yielded his speaking time to council members that came before him . and he acknowledged those who had passed away.
lTule River Tribal member Vernon Vega acknowledged tribal members who had traveled from across the country, from Nevada and Massachusetts, and elsewhere to be at the ceremony. He spoke about his great grandfather who was born on Rocky Hill and how industrious the Tule River people are and how they persevered to survive. He said, "We do not own the land, the land owns us."
Vega acknowledged various friends in the crowd and spoke about his wife Diane. "Thank you all for coming, and "We want to work for the community."
Gary Santos, Tribal member and Relocation Committee Chair, read a letter congratulating the tribe on the new casino, "Saying we are so excited for the Tule River Tribe and the Indian Gaming Community." The gaming community is one of the top 20 employers in the U.S. and is helping to build America back," the letter said, "Congratulations on the new facility."
"A project like this takes a small army," said Santos. He thanked McCarthy, Department of the Interior staff members, Grove, Mathis, Retired Supervisor Allan Ishida, Fifth District Supervisor and board chairman Dennis Townsend, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and many more, as well as Flores and Porterville Council members. And many more City of Porterville community members.
Then there were songs by a few tribal elders before the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the casino, which was cut at about 12:30 p.m, to great fanfare.