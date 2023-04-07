Just more than a year ago Kenny Weber was playing in the Porterville Little League with the A's, then on May 11, 2022 at the age of 10 he was diagnosed with Burkitt's Leukemia. Now after a long series of treatments at Valley Childrens Hospital, he's back and ready for baseball. Now joined up with the Toros and Coach Frank Rodriguez, Weber played in his first game at the Burton Ballfields on Wednesday where the Toros took on the Grizzlies.
A big crowd of fans gathered at the ballfields on Wednesday night. When asked about the year so far Rodriguez said “It's been great, especially since only about a week ago we got the go ahead from our board to approve of Kenny being back on the team.”
Not that long ago Kenny was able to ring the bell at Valley Childrens Hospital, signaling his recovery from leukemia aside from a monthly blood test for safety.
“The whole team has tried their best to support Kenny and his family during his battle. It's all sorts of stuff from home made food, to gas cards, just an outpouring of support,” Rodriguez said. “We couldn't be happier to have him back.”
The game started off with a solid first inning by the Grizzlies where they took two runs against the Toros. The Toros pitcher Oliver Stewart then settled down. Behind Anthony Martinez, Waylon Shroyer, Lennox Miguel, Adrian Chavez, Samuel Sandoval, and Miguel Hernandez the Toros took a 5-2 lead.
Kenny's family was cheering him on in the stands. “It's been hard, May 9th 2022 was Kenny's last game before his diagnosis on the 11th, so it's very touching to see him back here,” said his father, Lee. “We weren't sure if he was going to want to play after just getting back to school but we'd drive by and see the ballpark and he'd talk about how much he wanted to go back and play with his friends.
“It's been amazing to have all the support from the Little league parents and coaches and everyone. It was 98 days of treatment spread over a number of months so we were all feeling it and having friends and even relative strangers come up and help us was so wonderful. Kenny's had a lot of support from so many like vegasraiderdad.org who sent Kenny to his first Raiders game back in December. Kenny was so ecstatic he had so much fun and he was so lively it was amazing.”
As the game continued Kenny stepped up to the batter's box ready to land a hit. The first pitch came out and Kenny stepped back, letting it fly by and he prepared for the next pitch. Tapping the bat on home plate, Kenny squared up and swung away at the next pitch, hammering it out into center field as he took first base.
Luke Pritchett was up and he hit a shot both he and Kenny took off with a shot. Kenny rounded second and then made a break to third on a Grizzly error.
Martinez had a a solid shot to left field, with Kenny sprinting home for a run for the Toros. Emmit McDarment then hit the ball squarely to the outfield to provide for the final score as the Toros won 12-2.
After the Toros and Grizzlies shook hands and parted ways, Kenny spoke about his feelings. When asked about how he felt and being back playing baseball after a whole year, Kenny said, “I'm super happy, I love baseball and playing with my team is really fun.”
Kenny also spoke about what he wanted to do when he grows up now that he's doing better “I want to try and become an RN (registered nurse) or a doctor when I grow up. They were very nice to me and I want to help kids with cancer too.”
Kenny's father happily spoke about Kenny's hobbies and how much Kenny has been doing while getting better.
“He's really happy that his little sister is going to go into Tee-ball soon. He loves playing catch with her and is looking forward to playing out on the field with her as well.”