The Cellar has risen up again and is going to continue to rise by going back down to its roots, so to speak.
The popular steakhouse that has been a Porterville Institution since 1974 has reopened on Main Street at the location where it has always been located. Robert and Martha Johnson bought the building where The Cellar is located in February. They reopened The Cellar on March 22.
They have been the owners of the Country Cafe in the former E.M. Tharp establishment in Cotton Center for the last nine years. They leased the building where they were operating the Country Cafe. “They were amazing people,” said Martha about the Tharp establishment.
“We had a really good following,” added Martha about the Cotton Center location.
The Johnsons have moved the Country Cafe to the location on Main Street so now there location on Main Street is two restaurants in one. The Country Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and The Cellar is open from 4:30 to 9 Wednesday through Saturday. Breakfast and lunch can be order at the Country Cafe any time during the day.
And while the upstairs is open, Martha said the basement will eventually be reopened as well. So The Cellar will eventually be open as it was originally opened in the basement. So The Cellar will truly become The Cellar again. “The bottom needs restoring,” Martha said.
Martha said they're receiving requests for The Cellar to host receptions and parties, so they will be opening the basement to be used for large gatherings. She said it's too difficult to host large gatherings while keeping the business upstairs open for regular customers.
So Martha said opening the basement will allow them to host large gatherings while keeping the restaurant open upstairs at the same time. “We've had a lot of requests for big parties,” Martha said.
Martha also said the chance to open up on Main Street was too good to pass up. “It's a pleasure to be able to serve Main Street,” she said.
The Johnsons also have fond memories of The Cellar. “We were very frequent,” said Martha about eating at The Cellar. “I can remember eating there as a kid.”
So Martha said everything about the original Cellar will remain in tact as the original Cellar recipes will continue to be used.
“We're not going to change anything,” Martha said. “It's as authentic as we can make it. We're going to bring The Cellar back to what people remember.”
And that's the comments people have been making as they say the food at The Cellar is just the way they remember it.
But Martha did say the quality of the meat is better. Harris Ranch beef supplied by J and R Meat is used.
And old favorites such as the banana split pie is continuing to be offered at The Cellar. There are of course the main staples such as steak and shrimp. The full bar upstairs is continuing to be offered as it has been in the past as well.
But other old staples have been hard to come by such as the fried turkey nuts. Martha said she thinks they've found a distributor to provide the turkey nuts and hopes it's not just temporary.
Martha said they would also like to bring back the nightly specials that have been offered at The Cellar, including prime rib on Wednesday nights.
As far as the Country Cafe among the daily items is fish and chips which can be ordered throughout the day, beginning in the morning. Fish and chips is also offered at The Cellar on Friday nights.
The most popular item at the Country Cafe is the chicken fried steak. And of course there are the main staples, including biscuits and gravy.
Martha said everything at the Country Cafe is made from scratch.
One can follow the Country Cafe and The Cellar on The Cellar Steakhouse OG Facebook page.