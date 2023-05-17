An enterprising and industrious 13-year-old from Pleasant View School,Isabella Racca-Gonzales already owns her business SugarBuzz and is making freeze dried candieswhich she sells with the help of her mother at pop-up events locally.
"I've always liked making money, and I opened a lemonade stand when I was 8 with my mom," said Bella, who explained they started the business at the end of April.
She freezes candy at -150 degrees in a machine, and it pulls the moisture out, making it crunchier and airy. It also makes it more flavorful.
She was with her family at Universal Studios in Los Angeles and they bought some freeze dried candies at a candy store. They ate them up on the way home, she said, and they thought they were great.
"I told my mom, 'Hey mom, I think this would be a hit. Let's get a freeze dryer and make and sell these candies.' She said 'Bella you're crazy.'"
“Well, a few months later my mom finally got me one. And I got so excited to start this business. So we found a name, a logo, stickers and bags and lots and lots of candies and most importantly I got my business license too.”
Bella said she set up a stand in Paso Robles. “At first people didn't catch on, they thought it was regular candy, but when they realized how different it was, people bought it, and then they kept coming back for more,” she said.
She said she makes a lot different types of candy Skittles, Jolly Ranchers, caramel M&M's, Milk Duds, Werther's caramels, and Sugar Free Jolly Ranchers.
So far, Bella said, people's all time favorites have been the Skittles and the Jolly Ranchers.
For example, using the freeze dried process makes marshmallows taste like meringue, she said.
Bella has made about $900 at three events. "We just went to Orange Works, and are planning to be at Lindsay Friday Night Market. And we are planning on a Pop-up in Strathmore,” she said.
Customers say the candy is “really, really good and they love it. And they are surprised that the whole business is under my name Isabella Racca,” she said.
“I'm saving money for my college tuition and I want to get into business when I get older.”
Bella promotes her business on Instagram, but says it's hard to reach people who aren't on social media.
"This way we can get people other than Porterville to taste them,” said Bella about social media. “Another way I can do it is maybe sponsorship but I have yet to do my research on that . Hope I can find a few places that will sponsor me . Because I think it would be a very good business opportunity for me to learn from other business owners.”
Lynn Racca, Bella's mom, said Bella has always wanted to have her own business and this is a big opportunity for her to learn all about it. And "Bella is a go getter very determined when it comes to something she wants. She’s the captain of this ship, we are just here to guide it.”