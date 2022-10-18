Springville's 40th annual Apple Festival was a huge success on Saturday as thousands of people flooded the main stretch of the street midmorning to indulge in some sweet treats and pick up some locally made goods.
While vendor booths began to open at 9 a.m., a trickle of people began forming a line for the Springville VFW Post 9499's infamous apple burritos before the festival officially began. Once the festival was greenlighted to begin, the line for the sweet treat grew longer, rounding Blake Derington's river rock and rustic furniture creations booth.
With more than 100 booths to visit, there wasn't a lack of things to do for festival goers. Baked goods, handmade crafts and plants were major features for vendors this year and each booth saw a steady flow of visitors all day.
"The apple festival is such an important event for the community of Springville," said festival goer Dawn Wells. "It's just really great to see all the support here today."
The crowd really grew around 11 a.m. and cars were lined down the street in search of parking.
There weren't just booths to visit at the festival either. An apple run was held and two separate costume contests were held, one for people and one for pets. As festival visitors meandered around, several children in costumes could be spotted walking hand in hand with their parents.
It didn't take long for the Springville Women's Club to sell out of their delicious baked apple pies, but luckily several vendors offered a variety of pies to purchase.
"I'll be getting sick from pie later today," said Gabriel Gomez with a smile as he carried a small stack of pies to his car.
Even with the sun beating down on the pavement, visitors weren't hindered from enjoying the day with their families and friends. Needless to say, the apple festival was a welcomed event for the Springville community and the festival goers alike.