The Barn Theater stated it's proud to present six performances of the famous play Cyrano de Bergerac, with opening night on Friday, September 10, at 7 p.m., opening the Barn theater season for 2021.
It's the first time the Barn Theater will be doing a play in more than a year.
Tickets are being sold for $5 per person for general seating as a thank you to the community for their continued support during the pandemic. The general seating also allows for spaces between family groups to ensure a safe theater experience.
“We are doing this play for the love of theater and the need to return to normality,” Charles Hickinbotham said.
Cyrano De Bergerac performances are Fridays and Saturdays, September 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees September 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.
The play is being directed by Hickinbotham and Melanie Tyler, with a cast of 12 actors, with some of them playing multiple parts. De Bergerac is played by Isaac Hernandez, Roxane by Grace Loeffler, and Christian by Eric Tyler.
This unique love story is set in the time of the musketeers and written by Eduard Rostand, a contemporary of Jules Verne.
The main characters are De Bergerac, who's almost a Renaissance man, a poet and a wit. Roxane is his love interest, and Christian, a new cadet.
Sets and props in the play are minimal to keep the focus on the acting, dialogue and the power of words.
Roxane and De Bergerac have known each other since they were children, and Christian is the new face in town. Roxane is enchanted by the poetic letters she receives which she believes are written by Christian. But she will learn to love only one of the men.
Barn Theater actors and management asks that everyone wears their masks when entering the lobby and when they're purchasing their tickets.
When they're seated with their group or family, they can remove their masks.
The Barn Theater is located at the corner of Plano Street and Olive Avenue in the theater square across the street from Eastridge Plaza.
In the future the annual Barn Theater Buzzard Fest is scheduled, as well as the musical review “All Together Now,” in November. The Barn Theater Junior Company will be doing “Annie Jr.” after Thanksgiving.
For tickets and information call (559) 310-7046 or visit the Barn Theater website, https://portervillebarntheater.com/tickets-for-cyrano-de-bergerac/