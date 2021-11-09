One of Porterville's most cherished traditions will return after not being held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Veterans Day Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama will be held Thursday, November 11, beginning at 2 p.m. at Rankin Stadium.
The Band-A-Rama is an annual show that was started by legendary Porterville High band director Buck Shaffer in 1970. The show is dedicated to service men and women who have served the country, or are currently serving the country.
The Band-A-Rama is an event that traditionally follows the Veterans Day Parade, which will again be held this year, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. This year, 11 high school and middle school bands will participate in the annual huge, mass band performance and nearly 70 majorettes and baton twirlers will also be featured.
2021 Veterans Homecoming Queen, Miss Porterville Kyleen Mitchell, and her court, Lily Cisneros and Azalea Rose Gutierrez will be introduced before the Band-A-Rama begins. Then at 2 p.m. the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard will lead Boy Scout Troup No. 132 under adviser Don Valdez in the carrying of the American flag around the football field, stopping in front of the grandstands for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Master of Ceremonies Eric Ball.
Then the parade of bands will begin, with all the bands marching around the track and then taking their position on the field. All the bands will play selections of their choice while making their entrance onto the field.
After that American Legion Post 20 Chaplain Eddie Orosco will offer the invocation. Retired Porterville High band director Jim Kusserow, who took the baton from Shaffer, will then direct the mass band in the performance of patriotic music in honor of veterans.
During the mass band performance, the majorettes will be featured during the playing of the U.S. Navy's “Anchors Aweigh” and the Marines Hymn.
The Band-A-Rama is a free but donations are taken following the event. “This has been a very difficult time for all of us the past year and a half,” Kusserow said.
“Education has suffered greatly, and we hope that you come out and support our young people as we bring back the Band-A-Rama and pay tribute to our current, former, and fallen heroes.”
Bands to be featured in this year's event are: The Monache Marauder Band, Justin Adams, director; the Porterville Panther Band, Clark Keele, director; The Strathmore High band, Nicholas Walters, director; the Granite Hills High band, Ken Ormonde, director; the Summit Collegiate High School band, Donna Steigleder, director; the Woodlake High band, Richard McCue, director.
The Pioneer Middle School Mustang Band, Derek Schumaker, director; the Bartlett Middle School Band, Regina Abad, director; the Sequoia Middle School Band, Richard Madrigal, director; the Summit Charter Intermediate School band, Stephen Smith, director; and the Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band, Jack Amaral, director.
Several of the band directors are local high school graduates. Kusserow, Walters and Keele graduated from Porterville High, Adams graduated from Monache and Amaral graduated from Granite Hills.
After the mass band performance, the Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills bands will all perform field shows.