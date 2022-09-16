Even with COVID still looming, the show must go on and although it had to be postponed a week, the Barn Theater's latest production begins its run tonight.
The Addams Family Musical will be presented at 7 p.m. tonight at the Barn Theater. The play that runs through Sunday, October 9 features 33 cast members.
There will also be performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday this weekend, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday September 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25 and 7 p.m. Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.
The play had to be delayed a week as the opening of the play was originally scheduled for September 9. The play's director, Denise Everhart, said the cast had to deal with its share of adversity in rehearsing for the play, including several of the cast members and Everhart herself being diagnosed with COVID. But Everhart said the cast persevered and are ready to provide the community with an entertaining production. “They have worked so hard,” she said. The cast have been rehearsing the play since July.
In the play Wednesday Addams is an adult played by Madeline Black who falls in love with a “normal” boy, Lucas Beineke, portrayed by Isaac Hernandez. How the Addams Family and Lucas' family come together is a focus of the play.
Everhart said the play is about personal growth and honesty and of course there will be “amazing comedy” throughout “the entire show.”
The cast held its dress rehearsal on Wednesday and Everhart said the dress rehearsal was “incredible. I'm just so proud of everybody.”
Ernesto Ruiz plays Gomez Addams and Everhart said Ruiz totally “embodies” Gomez. “He is absolutely amazing,” she said. “He is so good.”
Kristin Redford portrays Morticia and Everhart said Redford is “absolutely amazing” as Morticia. “She looks like Morticia,” she said.
Lucas Beineke's parents, Mal and Alice are portrayed by Vince Black and Kathrynne Wills. All of the Addams Family main characters will also be featured.
They include Uncle Fester portrayed by Jason Porter, Pugsley played by Todd Mathenia, Grandmama Addams played by Ashley Chappell and Lurch portrayed by Ash Morales.
Ethan Willett also plays several characters in the show including Thing. “He stands out in the whole show,” Everhart said.
While Cousin It isn't officially part of the show, Everhart wrote Cousin It played by Mercy Serna into the production to help with the transition of the scene changes. Everhart said the Cousin it character is there “to make it a little bit more fun for the audience.”
One thing that will be missing from the play is the line Lurch is known for, “You Rang.” That line is trademarked and can't be used in the show.
Everhart also said the sets of set designer Nate Smith really enhance the show. “He's been an amazing, amazing help,” she said. “His artistic creativity came through.”
It's also fitting with an Addams Family production, it's a family affair. There are numerous cast members and those involved in the play who have family ties. “It's a big family affair,” Everhart said. “We have a lot of families involved.”
Tickets for the play cost $5 to $15. To purchase tickets visit www.portervillebarntheater.com