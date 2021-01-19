The American Legion Hall has been a long-time institution as a place to hold various meetings and ceremonies in communities across this country.
But over the past year, American Legion Posts across the country haven't been able to rent their buildings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. That's causing financial hardship for American Legion Posts across the country.
While fortunate may not be the right term, that hasn't been the case for the Porterville Memorial District which oversees the Ed Flory Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. That's because the state continues to rent the building from the district to provide COVID-19 testing for the community.
Don Dowling, who's a member of the Porterville Memorial District and American Legion Post 20, said the contract between the district and the state to provide testing at the site will continue through June. The district provides the use of the building to American Legion Post 20 at no charge.
But before the pandemic the building was used on a regular basis by the community for such events as birthdays and weddings. And various organizations would use the building for fundraisers and many other events.
The building also hosted the monthly Ag Businessmen's Luncheon. That all stopped with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just about every day of the week,” said Dowling about how often the building was used.
He said the contract with the state has continued to allow the district to be financially stable. “We're OK for now,” Dowling said.
But he also said he doesn't think the state contract is providing as much funding as what was provided through the rental of the building through the pandemic.
As a non-profit organization, the district uses funding from the rental of the building to pay for the expenses of operating the building, including the staff who maintains the building.
“You'll find that our building rents in most cases about half of what other buildings are renting for,” Dowling said.
Dowling, though, obviously wants the building to become a community meeting place again. “Hopefully this COVID will slow back down and things can get back to business as usual,” he said.
But as long as the building is needed for testing, Dowling said the district and American Legion Post understands. “We're here to serve the community,” he said.
Testing at the veterans building at 1900 W. Olive is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
To make an appointment visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-643-1123. It's preferred only those without computer access call.