The Porterville Fair is just one of many demonstrations of the dedication Heather Albanez has shown and she's been recognized for her efforts.
The Terra Bella School AcCEL teacher has been honored with this year's Brent Rast Award, given annually by Tulare County Office of Education's Special Services to a teacher of students with special needs.
A week ago last Thursday during Special Friends Day at the Porterville Fair, Albanez continued her tradition when she organized her AcCEL students to perform at the Rotary Stage. The students performed to Lil Nas X's “Old Town Road,” and Albanez was recording the performance. The performance is always a popular one at the fair.
“That’s always been a thing in my class,” Albanez told TCOE about the fair. “Always the fair performance. The kids will start talking about it… even tomorrow they’re going to ask, ‘What are we gonna do next year?’...They’re just really into it. They’ve always been into it so it’s almost like a rite of passage.”
“It means a lot,” added Albanez about being selected for the Brent Rast Award. “’Cause I feel I put a lot of work into what I’ve done over the years and I really, truly love my job, and I love the students. And that’s what I’m ultimately here for.”
Albanez followed her mother into education. She began her career as an instructional assistant in 1999 before receiving her credentials and becoming a classroom teacher at the LB Hill Center in Porterville in 2006. She began working for Terra Bella in 2010, in a K-8 combination class, where she blends various grade abilities of curriculum, focusing on the communication abilities and behavioral needs of up to 15 students at a time.
Along with the fair performance, Albanez does her best to include her students in as many opportunities and events as possible.
“She has built a strong relationship with her school site,” read Katrina Smith, the Porterville Area AcCEL program manager, at the awards ceremony. “Her students participate in many campus events, including turning the classroom into a haunted house for the school Halloween party every year. She takes her sixth graders to SCICON for a week, and has choreographed student performances for a variety of events.”
Albanez said her relationship with her students and their parents is why she went into special education. “I just love it,” she said. “I love coming to work. I love being around the students. I think having that relationship with the students and the parents is very important. Terra Bella is very unique in the fact that you’re there from kindergarten through eighth grade. I have these students for a very long time. So they become almost like my own children.”