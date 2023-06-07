TERRA BELLA – Terra Bella residents and Tulare County officials are using resources at the county and state level when it comes to dealing with an adult mental health facility those in the town have maintained has been unsafe for at least a year now.
About 70 residents of the community attended a second meeting held at Carl Smith Middle School on Tuesday to hear updates on what was being done to address concerns over the Ever Well Community Health's Enclave at the Foothills mental health facility. The facility is located at the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home at 10650 Road 256. There was no representation for the Enclave facility at the meeting.
The State Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Board has been conducting an investigation in the facility and that investigation is scheduled to conclude today. But it's unknown when the results of the investigation will be released.
In the meantime the county of Tulare is looking at a way to address the issue when it comes to whether or not the facility doesn't have the proper county permit to operate. Susan Craig, who said she lives next door to the facility, has done a substantial amount of research on that issue through public records requests.
The facility was able to obtain a state license to operate while possibly not having the proper county permit to be at the location. Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and Board Chairman Dennis Townsend, who represents Terra Bella, announced at Tuesday's meeting the county has issued a letter of nonconformity when it comes to the facility not operating with the proper permit.
Townsend admitted the situation when it comes to the county trying to address the permit issue when the state has already given the facility a license when he said, “So now we play catchup.”
But he added the community speaking up about the issues has been invaluable. “That kind of action by you is what gets things done,” Townsend said. “Whenever you raise your voice it makes a difference.”
Townsend said the issue of the permit will go before the Tulare County Planning Commission “probably not to far down the road.” He added the commission could take the action of “correction or revocation” of use permit.”
Townsend added a petition from the community to present to the planning commission would be helpful.
Craig went through the process in which the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home was able to receive a special use permit in an agricultural zone. The Terra Bella Irrigation District gave the right to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home to use the location for the original purpose of helping children.
But the last record of any special use permit being updated was 20 years ago. And the special use permit stipulated the facility needed to be used for children.
Townsend said there's an exception if only six clients are housed at a facility. But Craig said public records show there are 18 clients housed at the facility.
As was pointed out at the previous meeting housed at the Ever Well facility based on the Central Coast none of the clients are from Tulare County.
Craig reported the clients are “fresh from prison,” from development centers other than the Porterville Developmental Center and those experiencing homelessness. Townsend said public records show there has been one sex offender at the facility who hasn't registered and that matter has been turned over to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. The state has licensed the facility to have up to 100 clients.
Craig said the facility received what's called a “stay and go” license from the state, which is the crux of the issue as community members said those at the facility who have been allowed to come and go throughout their community have made it unsafe. “I call it the sink or swim method,” said Craig about how the clients are supposed to assimilate into the community.
But while the process continues at the county and state level those at the meeting wondered what could be done in the meantime. “We need a quick resolution,” one resident said.
TCSO Porterville Substation Commander Joe England talked about the possibility of community residents making a citizen's arrest when it comes to their encounters with clients. He said a citizen's arrest can be made without detaining a client by signing a document for a deputy to detain the client.
But when it comes to how and when a citizen can make an arrest, one resident asked “how far do you go?”
England did say while to may be legal under certain conditions “I wouldn't recommend detaining anybody. But it may be lawful. There's too much that could go awry.”
But one community farmer put England on the spot when he asked would he recommend those in the community making a citizen's arrest if necessary. “Well...” England hesitated.
He did then say, “if a citizen's arrest benefits this community, absolutely.”
England did tell those at the meeting to “call any time” but those at the meeting noted when they called the client was gone before the deputy arrived, leading to the possible option of a citizen's arrest. That led to England saying, “let's call as soon as possible.”
England also did say “we have changed the approach to it” when dealing with clients in the community. Instead of transporting the client back to the facility, England said if situations “meet the elements to any crime we're going to arrest them and book them.”
England said he has noticed a couple of Neighborhood Watch groups have been formed in the community. He added his department has provided the community with 75 No Trespassing signs and more are on the way.
Craig also went through the background of Ever Well chairman David Andrew Fetyko and how he came up with the financing for the facility. An agenda for Tuesday's meeting even included Fetyko's number: 805-550-1259.
Those at the meeting were also told they can still file a complaint with the State License Board by calling 844-538-8766.
Others to call are Eric Coyne, who attended the first meeting, of State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office, 559-585-7161. Robert Perez of State Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office was at Tuesday's meeting. Mathis office can be reached at 559-636-3440.
Other options include calling State Senator Shannon Grove's office, 661-323-0443 or State Assemblyman Vince Fong's office, 661-395-2995.
Those at the meeting were also encouraged to call the Fresno Adult and Senior Care Office when it came to the state investigation at 559-243-8080.
An email to file complaints regarding Ever Well is also available at codehotline@tularecounty.ca.gov Ever Well's address, 10650 Road 256, Terra Bella, needs to be included in the email.
And there's also a private Facebook page Terra Bella Everwell Concerns that has been set up to stay updated on the issue.