10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Martha Stuemky. “My title at PUSD is Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services. Porterville Unified is a Kindergarten through 12th grade School District.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. I lived there until I was 13. My parents were able to migrate and move to Porterville. I arrived in Porterville during the second semester of my 8th grade year. Then, I attended Monache High School. I attended and graduated from Porterville College earning an A.A. degree. Then, I went to Fresno State where I received my bachelor’s. I wanted to be an elementary teacher. I then received my teaching credential. I was living in Fresno, and began teaching in Selma. I was there for 9 years.
Then I made the decision to come back home to Porterville. When I returned back to Porterville I was hired as an Assistant Principal at Pioneer Middle School where I attended as a Non-English Speaking student. That was back in 2001. I have been here at PUSD ever since.”
What do you love about your career?
“What I like most about my career is the opportunity to help our 14,500 students by being part of a great district and supporting instructional programs which benefit all our Preschools and K-12 classrooms. I also enjoy visiting classrooms and seeing the progress made by students every day. I encourage students to take advantage of the opportunities available to them every chance I get.”
\What do you dislike about your career?
I dislike when I have to meet with parents and students when they are having an issue at the school site and they are not pleased with school administration or teachers. It is always my intent to try to find a solution and assist the student or parent where I can.
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Very much so. I have had the pleasure to have been a classroom teacher, a high school counselor, then a school administrator. Being an educator can influence students and provide them with tools and knowledge that will help them to be productive and responsible members of society. Educators shape the future every day inside the classroom.
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“One interesting thing about my career is that I never expected to go into administration. It was a great mentor in Selma that encouraged me to start my administrative credential. He said to me, do it “just in case” you never know what the future holds. I’m glad I followed his advice.
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
Education is a great career in which I, as an educator, was able to be in the classroom teaching students and supporting families. Teaching is a very rewarding line of work.
What is a project you (or the district) have/has been working on this year that you are proud of that you would like to share with the public?
“One project that we are working on is expanding our dual immersion programs. Up to this point we have had Santa Fe as a Dual Immersion School. Our district has opened a second Dual Immersion Program at West Putnam School. Our project at West Putnam also includes a Dual Immersion Preschool in which Spanish is taught 90 percent of the time and 10 percent in English.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am very pleased to have our students back in person. The last two years have been difficult for students and we will support them with their academic and their socioemotional needs.
Miranda Loza Nunez and Odalis Robles are both eighth graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Miranda enjoys playing soccer, math and working to keep her grades up in school. Odalis enjoys volleyball and painting.