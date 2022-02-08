BY MAITE RODRIGUEZ AND KARL KASINER
What is your job title/role in our community?
Yesenia Mendoza (known to students and staff as “Ms. Jenny”).
“I am the parent liaison here for school as well as the afterschool ASES program supervisor/coordinator.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I graduated from McFarland High School. I come from a single mom who had four daughters and one son. I graduated from Bakersfield College with a degree in Sociology (I wanted to be an RN, but after an internship I decided not to become one). I also went to Porterville College where I became qualified to work as an EMT and an LVN. I also went to California State University Bakersfield and I am six units away from a degree in sociology. What stopped me from being an emergency room nurse was I saw my best friend pass away. He was 19 years old. He was in a motorcycle accident and I had to give him CPR and he didn’t survive and that’s when I decided I can’t (become a nurse). With my degree in sociology — I am going to represent kids who do not have a voice in courts as a child advocate.”
What do you love about your job?
“The kids — I love each and every one of the kids. I feel like they’re my own. I want the best for each and every one of them.”
When did you begin your job? Can you provide us with a job history?
“I began employed at Tipton School in 2013 (as a part-time afterschool instructional aide), but I have volunteered here since 2011.”
What do you dislike about your job?
“There’s never enough time to do everything I need to do — that’s what I dislike.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your job?
“Yes. If you love working with children and making sure they are safe after school, please do pursue my job.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your job)?
“I played soccer in high school and I played soccer in college.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would have to tell them that if you feel it right in your heart, then do it! Your childhood shouldn’t define the person you are now because my childhood does not define who I am now.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“I just want to say that I love kids.”
Maite Rodriguez is a seventh grader at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program and she enjoys playing soccer. Karl Kasiner is a sixth grader at Tipton Elementary School in the After