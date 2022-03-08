10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your current job title/role in our community?
Martha A. Flores, Mayor of the City of Porterville
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“My involvement with community service began as far back as 1994. I actually took Dancing Lessons to support Sierra View Medical Center in their fundraising effort in the 2013 “Dancing With the Stars.” I learned at that time dancing lessons were hard work, and at that moment I without reservation respected all those who are committed to dancing in the visual and performing arts. It is not as easy as it appeared.”
What are some of the challenges you face as mayor?
“Probably the biggest challenge of being Mayor of Porterville is making sure I hear the differing opinions of the people that live in Porterville. It is my job to conduct the meetings of the Porterville City Council. That is where many discussions are held and many decisions are made about how the City operates — decisions about topics such as roads, water projects, parades, parks, budgets and housing. These topics are important to everyone living in the city and people often have differing opinions. I try to be aware of these opinions by going to events, reading emails and letters, having conversations by phone or in person and listening to individuals that speak to the City Council during the meetings. It is challenging to be sure I gain as many differing thoughts and opinions, but it is also a very important part of being mayor.
The restrictions on activities because of the COVID pandemic has been a great disappointment to everyone. I am hopeful that activities like Butterfield Stage Days, Farmers’ Market, and the Iris Festival will return soon.”
What do you love about it?
“I love the opportunity to meet and work with the many different people that make the City of Porterville a great place to live. Porterville has a great City manager and staff and I enjoy working with them to stay informed about the issues that affect the people in Porterville and the surrounding area. I also enjoy connecting with departments of the city, like the fire, police, library, parks. The opportunity to welcome new businesses to Porterville is always an exciting event. Another favorite activity is working with other government agencies like the County of Tulare and meeting with state and federal elected officials — our State Assemblymen and Senators and federal Congressmen and Senators.”
How do you handle criticism, or other challenges that come along with being mayor?
“I choose to be proactive, listen, hear to the concerns and work toward (a) solution.”
Our understanding is you are now retired after working for a local school district for many years. Please share with us about your career — what you loved and possibly disliked.
“Yes, I am retired. I retired in 2010. I was Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction. In that position, I had several responsibilities. I worked with parents, students, teachers, administrators, school board members, colleges, newspaper reporters, police, health care professionals and government officials. I helped coordinate activities and communications for the instructional services department. I loved working with people to solve problems or find avenues for them to get additional help. I was often the first one that people met when there was a problem. It was my job to identify how to help them get help to solve their concern and determine what they needed to do next. There were sad times as well. Because I am bilingual, I was often the interpreter for expulsion due process hearings when there was a need for translation of documents and interpretation during the meeting. It was sad to see the effect on parents and students when bad decisions and actions caused the student to be removed from school. There were challenges that came along with the job, and it was important to work toward (a) solution, regardless of the negative or positive.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your former career, or entering politics?
“I always encourage students to focus on a career choice that allows them to follow their interests. There are many options and it is OK to change your goals as you continue through your school years. Continue to work toward achieving your goals even if it seems hard at times. With regard to politics, I would absolutely encourage young people to consider participating in politics and participate in local politics. Remember in local government jurisdictions, there are elected positions on school boards, hospital boards, city council, and the board of supervisors. The younger generation, you, will be the future leaders.”
What is next for Mayor Flores?
“My goal is to continue working toward building economic opportunities by working to retain existing businesses, and attract and support new businesses. It is important to me to provide support for police and fire staffing so that we have adequate public safety for the residents of Porterville.”
Will you be running for office again?
“It is too early for me to make that decision.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born, raised, educated in Porterville, it is my home. Both my parents, and husband are deceased. I have one brother, one son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons who are now adults.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“I established this business (Frugal Fashions from 1992 to 2011 currently retired) which showcased fashion from thrift stores and taught students, men and women the value of dressing smart on limited incomes. In addition, my clients practiced modeling and the art of mannequin with a strong focus on building self-esteem and confidence.
I have found it very satisfying to be involved in community service. I would strongly encourage all students to get involved in community service through their school, church, sports team, or other organizations.”
Nathalie Martinez and Valeria Molina are both sixth-graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Nathalie enjoys playing soccer. Valeria enjoys spending time with her friends.