10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to interview individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Megan Rice, Librarian at Tipton Elementary School
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Tipton, California. I have one brother and I grew up on a farm. I was involved in 4-H and FFA while I was growing up. I went to Tipton School K-8. I went to Tulare Union High School and then from there I went to Fresno State and majored in Agriculture Education. I wanted to be a high school FFA teacher and then I moved back home and worked on the family farm driving a tractor and then I started the library master’s program at San Jose State University online.”
What do you love about your career?
“I love that everything has a place in the library. It’s based on organization and everything has a designated spot, there’s no question to that. I also like research — I like to dig for information. A short fun fact that you might find interesting — I worked at a public library because I liked to work at the reference desk (all kinds of people who would ask questions). One patron was researching Peach and Apple Festivals all up and down the state and I didn’t know those events occurred, so I was able to learn a lot.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“In 2012 I started volunteering at the Tulare Public Library and then I enrolled in the master’s program. While I was doing my master’s I was able to do an internship at the Tulare Public Library, which ended up turning into a part-time job and then I graduated with my master’s in 2014 in May and then I was hired here in September.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“I dislike the stigma that all librarians just sit and read all day, or that we have read everything.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I would, but not just because they like reading. That’s not enough. A professor of mine said if you’re choosing to become a librarian just because you like to read you need to choose a different career.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“I love pigs. I wanted to have a swine farm. That was my plan. I showed pigs in 4-H and FFA. I actually hated to read until high school until my English teacher recommended an author and it just clicked for me. I also like to hunt.”
How can we encourage children and adults to read more?
“I would say just try new things. The same thing doesn’t work for everyone and it’s a matter of finding what interests you and it can’t be forced.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“To get out there and experience it — such as volunteering. It’s a great way to get your feet wet and see if it’s something you’re interested in doing long term (that goes for anything).”
Anything else you would like to add?
“I have one daughter, Charlie, 3, and I’ve been married for six years. I’m glad I still have ties to Tipton and Tipton Elementary School.”
Kevin Pompa is a sixth grader and Jorge Ruelas is an eighth grader at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Kevin enjoys playing his PlayStation 4 and Jorge enjoys playing soccer.