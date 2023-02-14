10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Karen Vanni, Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Woman of the Year, retired teacher, and community volunteer.
“I am a retired teacher. I retired in 2021 from Porterville Unified School District after 35 years of teaching.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“My parents moved to Porterville in 1965. I went to elementary school at St. Anne’s and West Putnam. I attended Pioneer Middle School and I graduated from Monache High School. After high school I attended Porterville College. I moved to Fresno and went to Fresno State. I lived in Fresno for about 6 years, then I returned to Porterville and I have lived here ever since. I am the youngest of three. My father was a fire chief, which is now called a battalion chief. He worked for the California Department of Forestry, which is now CalFire. We moved to Porterville because he was promoted to Chief and had the choice to go anywhere. He decided to come to Porterville because CDF needed a new fire station here. He was the one who oversaw the construction of the station and was the first fire chief assigned to the West Olive station.”
Please tell us about your educational background and your career.
“I attended Porterville College where I received an A.A. in music and then transferred to Fresno State where I eventually earned a degree a B.S. in child development. After I moved back to Porterville and had been working in the TAPP program Children’s Center, I went back to school to get my teaching credential because I only needed a few more classes. I earned my credential through Chapman University. A few years after that I decided to attend Pacific Oaks College, a private college in Pasadena. I earned my M.A. in human development with an emphasis in leadership and working with infants and adults.
I started my career as a preschool teacher. When I moved back to Porterville, I worked at the Teenage Parenting Program and was able to help build the program and take care of the children. Eventually I became the teacher of teen moms, which was my job assignment the majority of my career. I also taught classes at Porterville College in the child development department. Child development has always been my first love, especially working with infants. It has always been a joy of mine! I currently work part-time for Fresno Pacific University as a mentor for students in the student teaching program. I get to go in and observe them and give them feedback while they’re doing their student teaching. I currently only have two students but it’s a lot of fun!”
We know you are involved in various community service organizations. Please tell us about your involvement. What can community members do to help these organizations?
“I am involved in a number of community service organizations. One organization is Read for Life of Tulare County. It’s a non-profit organization. I am the south county representative on the board. We serve children from birth to seven years of age and give books to various agencies serving children. We believe all children should have a book in their home that belongs to them. I became involved in the organization through my work with my teenage parents. RFL donated books to my teen moms and their children.
Community members can donate new or gently used children’s books ages of birth to seven here in Porterville. We have a drop box located at St. Anne's School. The donation box I located at the top of the steps of the school, before you go into the main office.
I am also on the board of directors for the Central California Family Crisis Center here in town. That has been a huge joy in my life because I love the work the board does to support the agency staff who help victims of domestic violence and homelessness on a daily basis.
At the Family Crisis Center, we have very generous people in the community who donate to the shelter. We have a few fundraisers, but anybody can make a donation at any time and all donations go directly to the shelter to help women, children, and families who are affected by domestic violence and homelessness. The Family Crisis Center Board is always looking for prospective new members. Please contact me for information.
I am also involved in the Zonta Club of Porterville. Zonta is part of Zonta International and is a service club in town that helps promote the status of women and girls. Here in Porterville, we support women and girls locally through our scholarship opportunities, our Bosom Buddies program that donates pillows to anyone going through breast cancer treatment, our Z Clubs located at Granite Hills High School and Porterville High School, and we donate yearly to the Central California Family Crisis Center.
Zonta has various fundraisers throughout the year. We have a big fundraiser coming up in May, so be on the lookout for our Annual Art and Wine fundraiser. It’s a lot of fun!
If anybody’s interested in joining Zonta, please contact me. I will be happy to get you an application.”
Can you tell us about being the Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year?
“I was chosen to be the Porterville 2022 Woman of the Year and I am incredibly honored. This award was never anything I ever saw coming. I enjoy the work I do in our community but never thought that others might recognize me for it. I was very surprised that they chose me.”
Who nominated you?
“Dawn Crater nominated me by filling out an on-line application. I believe she saw an advertisement in Porterville Recorder and she said, ‘This sounds like Karen and I need to nominate her.’
The morning she wrote out the application, we were sharing a ride to Visalia for a meeting for Fresno Pacific. She began asking me questions and she told me she was nominating me for the award. She turned it in and from what I understand there was a group from the Chamber who met and chose the winners from there.”
What was the awards ceremony like?
“The ceremony was very nice. It was held at Nuckols Ranch on November 18. It was beautifully decorated, and the entire evening was nicely done. The Chamber began the ceremony with introducing their board and their new members. After that, the awards ceremony began. The Chamber presented the Male and Female Youth of the Year first, then it was my turn. After my award came the Man of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Large Business of the Year. The Chamber had short videos produced about each award winner. All videos were nicely done and mine included interviews with Dawn and me.”
What did you receive?
“From the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, I received a nice plaque. I also received a certificate of recognition from the City of Porterville, a plaque of recognition from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, a certificate of recognition from our State Assemblyman Devon Mathis’s office, and a certificate of recognition from California State Senator Melissa Hurtado’s office. I’m incredibly appreciative of all the awards.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public?
“I love taking photos, it’s a hobby of mine I wish I had more time for. I enjoy the process of creating something that others can enjoy. While I enjoy all types of photography, right now I’m in the middle of taking photos for my husband’s (Tim Vanni's) wrestling team. This gives me a way to spend time with him and document important moments in the lives of his athletes. It also keeps me busy during long days at tournaments.
I feel strongly about helping people in our community. I believe that each of us can do something to help children and families in our community who may be struggling. We live in a great community. It’s a wonderful place to live and raise children but there are children and families in need of assistance. I know not everyone can give money but if everybody helps out by giving time or talent to those in need, our community would be even stronger. There are always those people who need the extra help. Lending a hand in any way possible goes a long way.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“I think the biggest thing I’m most proud of is that throughout my career, I was able to help students when they really needed it. I worked with a population that not a lot of people worked with and so I had to go above and beyond my regular teaching job to help my teen moms, their children, and their families. I’m very proud of that. I know I made some difference in their lives. As I reflect on my life, I feel that’s the biggest impact I’ve had and I’m proud of that.”
For more information on how to get involved in the organizations Mrs. Vanni discussed in this article, please email her at kvanni@charter.net
