10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Donnie Moore, Director of the Parks and Leisure Services Department for the City of Porterville.
“I oversee the recreation, parks and library in Porterville and I make sure that all of our staff are doing what they need to be doing in order to put on those services for the community.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up here in Porterville and I went to Belleview Elementary School, Bartlett Middle School, Monache High School and Porterville College. Then I went to San Diego State and that’s where I graduated from college. After that I worked in San Diego for nine years and then I came back to Porterville and I’ve been working in Porterville ever since. I’ve been a director for 10 years, so that’s when I began my current job. I’ve been working for the City of Porterville for 22 years since 1999. A little bit about my family, I am married and have three kids — one son, who goes to Monache. He’s my youngest and I have two daughters who both go to college.”
What do you love about your job?
“I love the fact that it’s different every day unlike a lot of occupations where it's the same thing every day, I get to do different things every day. That’s one thing I love about my job. There is a variety to it.”
What do you dislike about your job?
“I aim to please but you can't always make everyone happy for a variety of reasons.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your job?
“Yes, I definitely would and the reason being is that it is a lot of fun, you get to work with great people, and like I mentioned earlier it provides a lot of variety.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your job)?
“I think what surprises people sometimes is how long it takes to plan an event. We plan a lot of fun activities for the community and they take a long time to plan … It surprises a lot of people how long it takes to plan and how much work goes into it.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“The advice I would give people would be you need to be a good communicator, like what you guys are doing right now is talking to people. That would be one piece of advice and that is for any job you want to pursue, you have to have good communication skills.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“It’s good if you start at your age to be a hard-worker and that will get you far in life as well. Whether it be doing homework, helping around the house and doing chores, all of that will carry over in life and that will help you in life if you are a hard-worker.”
Jordynn Gilbert and Alfredo Martin Gutierrez are both sixth-graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Jordynn enjoys music and playing the ukulele. Alfredo enjoys playing outside with his friends.