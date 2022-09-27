10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“Currently, I’m a Porterville City Council member and my job is to help provide policies and procedures for the daily operations concerning the City of Porterville.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Wasco where I lived with my parents and my younger brother. I went through the entire school system there from kindergarten through high school. I graduated from Wasco High in 1970. While in high school, I represented the student body for four years. I was the senior class vice president and I played varsity basketball and baseball. I was the captain of both my senior year.
I attended Porterville College from 1970 to 1972 and I was the student body vice president for two years. I played basketball and baseball and I was the captain of the basketball team my second year and the most valuable player on the baseball team both years.
In 1972, I transferred to Sacramento State University and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology. I played baseball there for two years and was captain of the team both years. I did some graduate work at the University of Redlands as well.
I wanted to be a coach all of my life. When I was in school, I wanted to be a history teacher and a coach. I just happened to be coaching and I didn’t get my teaching credential. When I first started my master’s degree, I really wanted to teach and that’s when Porterville College called me and I was able to get a part-time credential there and start coaching. Then, a city job became available working in the recreation department and I thought that would be a good profession for me and I progressed and I got to see people who worked for me become directors and that was exciting for me to see!”
We know you are currently retired, but please tell us about your career history.
“After college, I returned to Porterville in 1975 to work at Porterville College as the Head Baseball Coach and I also worked as the men’s assistant basketball coach for six years; I started the women’s basketball program and coached that sport for five years; and women’s volleyball for one year.
I started to work for the City of Porterville in 1982 as the Leisure Services Superintendent. I was in charge of providing recreational activities for the community, youth and adults.
In 2005 I received a promotion as the Parks and Leisure Services Operations Manager.
A few months later, in 2005, I went to the City of Tulare to become the Director of Parks, Recreation and Library.
In 2010 I returned to the City of Porterville as the Deputy City Manager/Parks and Leisure Services Director.
I retired from the City of Porterville in that capacity in 2012. In addition to those years working for municipalities, I refereed Division I basketball for 30 years.
In 2014 I was elected to the Porterville City Council and served as Mayor from 2014 through 2018 and I am presently on the council until November.”
What did you love about your career?
“I was always able to meet the greatest people that had a great interest in the community and who were willing to assist the youth in our community. Plus, I always had the pleasure of doing something positive in our community.”
What did you dislike about your career?
“Not always having the funding to do some of the fun things you have plans for to accommodate the youth in the community.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Absolutely! You have the opportunity to meet and work with some of the best and brightest people in the community!”
Please tell us about your current role on the City Council.
“I’m a council person with four others and we all have equal say. The City Council is a legislative body of the City and the members adopt the laws and policies for local government functions, such as: review and approve the city budget, establish long-and-short term objectives and priorities, oversee effectiveness of programs and projects, establish tax rates, pass ordinance and resolutions, look to the City’s goals, major projects and infrastructure improvement.”
What do you love about your service and what are some negative aspects of the role?
“Well, you can’t please everyone, at times people get upset, not understanding the process.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“Some members of the public know this, but not all of them, that on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, I was mayor at the time and I had a heart transplant. The following Tuesday, I attended the city council meeting via Zoom. I was feeling really good, probably way ahead of where I was supposed to be. Some people call me the poster child of a heart transplant.”
I currently have cancer, which caused the need for the heart transplant. I have to take a chemo treatment every month. I am a guinea pig since this is a new type of chemo that I have been taking for about two years.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“As old as I am and with the health problems I’ve had, I’m hoping to be able to travel and have major excursions with my wife and just have a good time.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“I enjoy being able to serve the City of Porterville because Porterville has given me so much. From the time I entered this community, I’ve been embraced with friendship and warmth and I was blessed to be able to give some of that back.”
Wendy Davila is a sixth grader and Fernanda Rodarte is a seventh grader and both attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Wendy enjoys art and Fernanda enjoys spending time with her friends.