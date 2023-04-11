10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
KRISTI MARTIN
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I am the CEO of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and I took on this role about 10 months ago.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, and your family.
“I actually grew up here in Porterville, so I attended elementary school here. I went to Porterville High School, then Porterville College. I originally started my career in nursing. I earned a certificate at Porterville College and I worked in the emergency room at Sierra View for about 10 years. After that, I was a stay-at-home mom of five boys. I stayed at home for quite a while. I have a background also in non-profits. I ran the Burton Educational Foundation and I started my own small business during COVID. I do creative consulting, graphic design and photography and ended up here with all of those different experiences that helped prepare me for my current job.”
Can you tell us about the Porterville Chamber of Commerce? Can you tell us what you do every day in your job?
Porterville Chamber is a non-profit. We are there to support businesses. Businesses can invest in a membership with us and we do a lot of promotion on social media, ‘shouting out,’ and highlighting businesses. We do advocacy — we have a monthly governmental affair meeting with the City of Porterville, the county supervisor, congressmen and senators where we share about what's going on in the community and they share what’s going on with legislation related to businesses. We discuss permits, answer marketing questions and teach people how to grow their businesses and we help business owners get connected with someone who can help them with their business. We provide referrals for businesses. We are like Google for people who don’t have a lot of experience with Google.
In the office, there are two staff members and me. One staff member works directly with chamber members to help them get whatever they need and then another staff member works on events. There is a lot that goes into organizing those and keeping on top of them.
What I get to do on a daily basis is a whole mixture of stuff, which is really neat! I might be in meetings all day one day, or working with the local school district. I might be doing a lot of accounting one day, which is what I did a lot of today. I worked on finances for the chamber — paying bills and tracking where our money is going. We offer workshops, training, and ribbon cuttings. We do something a little bit different every day.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I think I’m going to go back to what I really love about it and that is it’s different every day. You’re not doing the same thing over and over because I have a tendency to get a little bored. I get to meet new people. I get to sit on a lot of different committees, see what’s going on, and see what we can do to make the community a better place. We get to celebrate businesses and our community and I really enjoy that part!
Two things I dislike. The first one is not always being able to fix people’s problems. Even just this morning I was meeting with business owners and it gets frustrating hearing their problems and we don't have a solution. We’re not here to fix everyone’s problems, but it’s disheartening to me to not be able to solve their problems. Sometimes it’s neat to get together and brainstorm.
One thing that can be said about any career is that the work-life balance is always something that can be done better, so remember that your career is not your life, so it is a challenge finding that balance.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“I would say, in general, about my career and the chamber, something that may surprise people is we’re not part of the City. We are part of the community, but we are a separate organization away from the city. People tend to think we’re part of the city and they want us to help fix something like their water bill. We do work closely with people at city, but we are our own organization. I like to educate people about that because a lot of the time people don’t understand what the chamber is and think we’re part of the government and we’re not.
I see myself as an unconventional CEO. I make sure we have a proper work-life balance, so if we need to close the office early to spend time with our families, or if we are not feeling well, then we will. This is something that businesses and leaders are recognizing more and more the importance of mental health. It surprises people when I can’t meet with them because I have a kids' basketball game. That is unconventional, but it is important to me and the staff, so those things come first for all of us.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“Again, number one, I am a big advocate of work-life balance. It is important to find something you love to do. Be passionate about that, but also remember it doesn’t define who you are. Also, remember that if you mess something up it doesn’t define who you are or mean anything about you. I had an event that got messed up due to miscommunication and I was hard on myself for it and I had to remind myself it’s not the end of the world and it doesn't say who I am and what I can do. At the end of the day, it’s a blip on the radar and I have to take it as a learning experience.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
"In 10 years I see myself with really big goals. I plan on continuing to grow my own small business into something bigger. I would like to have my own employees on the business side. I’m really excited to see that growth for myself. I don’t see myself as a chamber CEO, but as my own CEO in a different capacity to help my business grow.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of?)
Number one, we are working on a Spring Festival, which is a community event that we put on. It will be on April 15 and is going to be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown on Main Street in Porterville. I am really looking forward to it. It brings a lot of people together. You can come and have fun with family, have food, hear music, see a car show and there will be a kids' area with different activities. It’s a big community event.
Number two, I am really, really excited about being able to bring to our community and to our school districts a junior CEO program. We just got kind of all of the details on this really great opportunity for students, like yourselves, at all levels to be able to come up with their own businesses. They will learn things like money management, how to start a business, get a business license and what goes into all of it and how to safely prepare food, creating cost models, and marketing. Students will learn as they interact with business owners and have the opportunity to set up their own booth and sell their businesses at a business showcase for the CEOs. It is to introduce the younger generation to what it is like to run their own business and to get an idea on what they might want to do someday.”
Sophia enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with her family and friends. Jenavi enjoys drawing. Both students are in the seventh grade at Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.