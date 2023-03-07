10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Patience Christenson, Porterville Celebrates Reading Chairperson & Director of the Porterville Military Academy Drum and Bugle Corps
“Currently, I am a first year teacher working in the Porterville Unified School District as the director of the Porterville Military Academy Drum and Bugle Corps. I also currently serve as a member of the Porterville Optimist Club and the Library and Literacy Commission for the City of Porterville. This year, I am attempting to fill Catherine May’s shoes as chairperson for Porterville Celebrates Reading.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Utah and I'm number six of 10 kids — eight girls and two boys. I attended college at BYU where I met my husband, a Porterville native. After college, we moved back here because he always wanted to move back home and I wanted to get away from the snow. We have six kids — four boys, two girls —16 years old down to six years old. They are involved in high school, middle school and elementary school activities, which is a lot of fun and can get a bit hectic.”
Can you tell us a little bit about Porterville Celebrates Reading? When did it begin? How did you become involved to the point where you are now in charge of the event?
“Porterville Celebrates Reading is a city wide event, which is meant to encourage kids to read and remind people about the importance of reading and books. It started about 23 years ago (around the year 2000) by Margaret Slattery. She was a reading teacher in one of the elementary schools when she started this event. We invite anyone — members of the community, clubs, and schools — to come out and set up a booth and read to anybody who wants to come and listen. They read a story for the kids, maybe do an activity, and then send the kids to the next booth. It's a really great way to pull the community back to the basics of reading and the joys that can be found when you pick up a book.
The motto of the event is “Stop and read with your child.” To help demonstrate that, each child is given a little red passport that looks like a stop sign. They go to each booth to listen to a story, possibly do an activity, and get a hole punch in their passport. Once they get eight hole punches, they turn the passport in and get a brand new free book.
The event is run by volunteers and sponsors from our community. It's a great event for families and is totally free. Our purpose is not to make money through this event; it is to foster an atmosphere of learning and a love of reading in every member of our community. One of our main sponsors is the Porterville Optimist Club, who has been our sponsor for a few years now. We have also been the grateful recipients of donations so we could buy the books given to each child who has completed their passport.
PCR will be held at Veterans Park on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any elementary school, middle school, high school, club, and organization interested set up pop-up tents with carpet squares where the kids sit to listen to the book. Porterville Unified School District and Dr. Martha Stuemky, assistant superintendent with Porterville Unified, as well as Burton School District, are strong supporters and promoters of reading and this community event.
Porterville Celebrates Reading first began when my husband, Dallan, was in high school. When we moved back to Porterville, he was very excited to share this aspect of his community with me as I am an avid reader. We had three young kids the first year that we went. Catherine May, the previous chairperson of this event, also made sure that I knew about this exciting event. I met Catherine first through church and immediately found a kindred spirit in her love of reading. She encouraged me to be on the Library and Literacy Commission for the City of Porterville and has always been an avid supporter and friend. We want every single child to be reading and feel that nothing is better than seeing a child find joy in books. Over the years she helped me get more involved in the Library and Literacy Commission and also involved in PCR. She sneakily began training me to take over the event. Last year, she said ‘By the way you’re going to be doing this next year.’ I questioned her choice of successor as I have so little experience, but Catherine is not someone that you say 'no' to, so I said, ‘Yes ma’am.’ As I have begun to get deeper into the planning and organizing for Porterville Celebrates Reading, I am getting more and more excited about this amazing opportunity that I have to share my love of reading with our community and see that this event continues on for the next generation of readers.”
What do you love about Porterville Celebrates Reading? What are some of the challenges involved with the event?
“The biggest thing I love is that each child gets a little reading seed planted in their minds and can walk away with a brand new book that they can read at home and hopefully help that little seed to grow into a lifelong love of reading. They come and get stories read to them, but they get something that’s just theirs.
Weather has been a challenge sometimes because we do have the event in April, before finals and other school stuff gets too crazy. There are some years that we were kind of worried that it was going to rain on the event. Right before COVID, we had a year that it was still raining during set up, causing many schools and booths to pull out of the event. We decided to not cancel the event, hoping and praying that the weather would clear up. The rain finally stopped at 9:45 and the kids that did come still had a really exciting time.
As with any event, we worry if people will actually come and if they enjoy the event. We worried that people would forget all about Porterville Celebrates Reading because of the two-year hiatus due to COVID. We were thrilled last year to see how excited people were that the event was being held again. We had people showing up all the way until the 2 p.m. end time. It was so rewarding to see the community show their support of the event and reading.
How do you see Porterville Celebrates Reading evolving in the next 10 years?
“I can see it becoming an even bigger event than it is now. Last year we had 25 booths or so, but they were mostly schools. What I am hoping will happen is that we are able to get more community businesses to come and host a booth at PCR, forging stronger connections between all members of our beautiful community and city.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or this event)?
“I think some members of the public would be kind of surprised by how fun books can actually be, especially paper books. Don't get me wrong; I love the convenience and variety of e-books. But, to have a book in your hand, feeling the pages, using your imagination, that is what reading is all about. I think it can surprise people how much joy they can find in reading.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of, or a feature being added this year to the event)?
“Porterville as a city has a very strong tradition of music, one that our community really supports. We wanted to incorporate that love and support of music into Porterville Celebrates Reading, without detracting from the purpose of the event, which is to read. To that end, the Porterville High School Fabulous Studio Band has agreed to provide some fun background music at the event, introducing a new aspect into the event without the music being overpowering.”
For more information about PCR, or to sign up to volunteer, sponsor, or have a booth, email Patience Christenson at patiencemchristenson@gmail.com
Genesis enjoys cheerleading. Sophia enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with her friends and family. Both students are seventh graders and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.