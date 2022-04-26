10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Adonas Nuckols, co-owner of Nuckols Ranch
“I am the co-owner of Nuckols Ranch, a family owned business with my mother for the past twenty years. The Nuckols Ranch provides the perfect setting for your wedding ceremony, reception, rehearsal dinner, class reunion, engagement party, or any special event. I meet with potential clients, show them the facility, and work with the client to make it the perfect event. I also take care of the landscaping and maintenance of Nuckols Ranch, along with creating decorations that will fit any theme.
I am in a couple of different clubs in our community. One being Zonta. Zonta is a club that helps empower women through service and advocacy. Our motto is to improve the status of women in the Porterville area by helping them develop their potential through education, mentorship and leadership in the community. We also provide scholarships for local young ladies who are furthering their education beyond high school.
I am currently the President of the SETCO, which stands for Southeastern Tulare County Republican Women Federated. We provide a variety of programs, initiatives and events, we work to promote the principles, objectives, and policies of the Republican Party; elect Republican candidates; inform the public through political education and activity; and increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born in Porterville and was a fourth generation Nuckols to attend Hope Elementary School and graduate from Porterville High School. My grandfather, my father and my brother have farmed and lived in Porterville for close to 100 years. This is something that I’m very proud of. My mother, Gail Nuckols is known for her catering, floral skills, her pies and giving back to the community. Our roots run deep in this community.
I moved to San Francisco after high school where I worked for the GAP and was in charge of window treatments for several stores in the Bay area. This is where I received my retail experience and was able to use my creative side with ideas for the store windows and designs. Years after working for the GAP, I moved to Seattle, Washington, and worked for Pier One and landscaping on the side where I was able to find another way of being creative and outdoors at the same time.”
What do you love about your career?
“I am able to be a part of someone's landmark in their life, like when I do a wedding. This is one of the most important days of their life and to make their day special is really important. You want to make it perfect! It gives me comfort knowing that Nuckols Ranch is able to give back to the Porterville community by having a place to host events. I’m very lucky to have several people that work for Nuckols Ranch and are dedicated to making all events special.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“Since we are a ‘family-oriented’ business, it’s a lot of work! (My parents should have had more children). Being self-employed is not an 8-5 job. Nights and weekends are usually booked, so sometimes that can get in the way of taking time off or going out of town for a vacation. I work seven days a week and some days you can work twenty hours a day. Whenever there is a need or want, you have to be there for your client no matter how tired you are.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“If you’re a people person, creative with design, organized and enjoy making others happy, then this career may be for you. You deal with a lot of personalities and you have to be able to work with them in order to be successful. Being outdoors and not confined in an office is a benefit as well. I would encourage anyone interested in this line of work to intern or apply in this type of career before deciding.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“I’m a risk taker. I love to skydive. I’ve skydived three times and I want to continue to do it.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“If you are thinking about something with this career, I would suggest that you go work for someone. It is a lot of hard work. I don’t have a big staff, because we are family-oriented. You don’t have to own your own place, you can just be a coordinator, where you would be hired to coordinate for people, schedule vendors and provide a timeline of the event. There are a lot of different avenues you can take in this career.”
Can you tell us how you were able to adapt your business during the COVID-19 pandemic? (If you were able to?)
“It was tough and we lost a ton of business, but with the help of my sister-in-law, Michelle Nuckols we made a video on how Nuckols Ranch would hold events during this difficult time. We were able to do the social distancing (mandates required) and being outdoors helped the situation. This year is picking up and we are back on track. It’s great to see the celebrations again!”
Is there a current (or past) project you’re working on that you are excited about?
“It doesn’t have to do with my work, but I am in the Porterville Chamber as an ambassador. That’s exciting for me because I’m trying to become more involved with my community and make a difference. That’s something that I’m excited about!”
Anything else you would like to add?
“There are a lot of opportunities in this career. Don’t be afraid to go out and get the experience in whatever you decide to do. Your first job may not be exactly what you want, but don’t give up and believe in yourself. My job is not a need, I am a want! People do not need me, people want me (coordinator) and that can be tricky sometimes because you may not have everything someone wants. Just be yourself and do the best that you can for them!”
Nathalie Martinez Chavez is a sixth grader and she enjoys meeting new people. Jorge Ruelas is an eighth grader and he enjoys playing football. Both are students at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.