VISALIA – Up to six months in juvenile custody, a requirement to undergo extensive counseling and therapy, probation, restitution, 100 hours of community service, a curfew, submission of DNA, prohibited to own or carry a gun until age 30, and prohibited from possessing lighters, matches, or any ignition device. That was the sentencing handed down by Tulare County Superior Court Judge Hugo Loza on Wednesday to the 15-year-old minor responsible for starting the fire which destroyed the former Porterville Library, taking the lives of two Porterville firefighters, Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones on February 18, 2020.
The minor, along with another minor, were both 13 years of age when one lit a piece of paper that caught stuffed animals, decorations and a child-size castle/playhouse on fire. Both were originally charged with murder and arson but due to the age of the minors, California law forbid them from being tried as adults.
On August 22, acting as judge and jury for the juvenile proceeding, Loza dismissed the murder charges of both youth, and cleared one youth of arson. The second youth returned to court Wednesday for the sentencing He will return to court on Nov. 21 for a status conference to see where he is in reference to his sentencing.
As the judge spoke, the minor’s mother was bent in her seat, head in her hands, crying loudly. The minor also cried. And as the bailiff approached him to walk him out, he kept turning to his mother with loud cries.
The sentencing for the dispositional hearing held at the William J. Silveira Juvenile Justice Center north of Visalia started with statements from family members of the fallen firefighters.
Jones’ father, John Jones, addressed Loza, talking about the unique view his son had of the world, his love of life, and of how he’s missed every single day by all who knew him, worked with him, and loved him.
“No matter what sentence is imposed on this suspect, or even the one you let go, it will never bring our brave sons and our fire heroes back. I would suggest you hand out a sentence that fits this crime and one that works on his heart and soul,” said Jones. “I have seen very little remorse through this proceeding.”
Jones said he would like three questions answered by the minor.
“Why did you do this? How do you feel with what you did? What do you plan on doing with your life now?
Jones talked about earlier testimony from the minor’s mother who said she was afraid her son would be taken away.
“Well, I know that fear but mine is forever thanks to those two youth,” he said. “Our family has missed three birthday celebrations, two Christmases and numerous trips to the lake, and counting.”
Most of all, he said, they’re missing years of memories they will never have the opportunity to make.
“Judge Loza, this system of justice in this court room seems to lack equal compassion,” JJones said in addressing the judge. “I saw a lot of concern for the defendants but actually very little for the victims.”
Jones said he was always in court early but the court never started on time, and he witnessed multiple continuances with reasons and excuses but none that seemed to be measurable, other than taking a measurable toll on the victims’ families who showed up for their lost loved ones. He also said Loza showed disrespect when He addressed the court.
Ramon Figueroa, Ray Figueroa’s father, also addressed the judge.
“You devastated the families worst than the day we were advised that we had lost our sons, Capt. Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. We believed that Ray and Patrick were going to receive justice,” said Figueroa in his statement to the judge. “As it turned out by your reasoning they did not. Instead, they received disrespect by your comments of which had no merit and your decision to set their murderers free.
“You are not the one who must explain to my sons’ children why their father did not receive justice. You are not the one who must see the hurt and emptiness on their faces and hear their cries for their father every single day. In my 32 year career as a law enforcement officer never have I seen a worst case of injustice for two heroes that sacrificed their lives protecting the public.”
Also addressing the judge was Capt. Figueroa’s sister, Rosanna Figueroa Natividad, who openly cried as she talked about losing her brother and of how Feb 18, 2020 changed life in an instant. She shared stories of how her brother helped others two days before the fire and one week before and cried as she talked about never again feeling the touch or a warm embrace. And by losing her brother, she said, she also lost part of her parents because a part of them died that day too, as well as a part of herself.
Captain Figueroa’s children’s mother also cried openly as she talked about the children facing life without their father, including first days of school, First Communion, Father’s Day, parent conferences and more.
“How am I suppose to comfort my kids knowing that their dad won’t be there for ‘Donuts for Dad’ days. How will I heal the pain my daughter will feel when she realizes her daddy can’t take her to her first father-daughter dance?” she asked as she cried.
She talked about going to Build-A-Bear to get a teddy bear for each child with their father’s voice inside because her son couldn’t remember his father’s voice. And she talked about sports the children have started playing and of how they wish their father was there.
“As their mother, I feel it all. I feel the tightness in their chests when they wish for only one thing. I feel the numbness in their arms when all they want is a warm hug from their dad. I feel the emptiness in their hearts when they just want their dad to tuck them in at night and read a bedtime story. My children were robbed from making so many future memories with their father.”
Captain Figueroa’s brother, Zachary, also cried as he talked of hearing about the fire. Not able to reach his older brother, he headed to his father’s house because he felt something was wrong
“I called his phone multiple times and received no answer. I remember going to my dad’s and letting him know what was going on. I could not shake the feeling that something was wrong,” he said.
As his family left Delano and started towards Porterville, he got a call to return to his father’s house. And upon arrival, saw men in uniform at the doorstep.
“My heart jumped immediately. No words were needed to be said when I saw the Chaplain and another firefighter. I knew the worst thing imaginable had happened,” he said as he cried. “I had lost my big brother and someone I always turned to for advice and guidance. I had never felt so much pain and sadness. We leave Delano with a complete broken heart knowing we are about to face our nightmare.”
After listing what he can never do with his brother again, he said he can only imagine what the future would have been and ended by saying not a day will go by when he will not be missed.
“I wish we could share one more moment together. One more adventure One more hug. And one more ‘I love you,’” Zachary said.
Following the statements, the minor’s attorney, Richard Alvarez said it’s no mystery the families are angry and he knows the victims’ families want punishment. However that would never bring their loved ones back.
“And this may anger you,” Alvarez said. “That is not something your sons would want.”
Alvarez stood at that point and asked the families if that’s what they believe their sons, who were the “best of the best” believed.
“Is that what you think? Your sons don’t want to harm this little boy,” he said as he walked to the minor and touched his shoulder. “This is a little boy who eats candy and has a pocketful of gummy worms. He plays with toys.”
At this point the minor was visibly shaken and sobbing, as was his mother in the first row, her body bent over and face in her hands as she openly and loudly cried.
Alvarez once again talked of the court’s testimonies by the minor’s teachers, who testified the only time the youth was in trouble in two and a half years was when he made fun of a substitute teacher because “that’s what kids do.”
Alvarez revisited the August court days and reminded the court for the past two years and seven months the minor has done everything the court has asked and has had zero violations.
Alvarez called the “one incident” an incredibly unfortunate juvenile-act incident.
“It’s not hard to look at him to see that he’s a broken child,” Alvarez said.
He went on to say the child will someday drive and will have to see the freeway memorial every time he drives by there and said he will not live a day without thinking of what he did.
“He’s broken in ways we will never understand,” Alvarez said and recommended the minor have probation at home and no one would ever be more supervised. “We have to realize we have a boy, not a man.”
At that point, Alvarez went to the minor who was visibly shaken and crying as he also stood and between sobs talked to the victims’ families.
“I’m really sorry for what I….” he said as he cried and could not clearly be heard. “I never meant to harm no one. I’m really sorry from the bottom of my heart.”
Loza then recommended the minor write a letter to each of the families once he has the ability to put down his thoughts and can express his feelings.
Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney said there needs to be accountability and there’s no explanation for lighting a fire and said there’s no evidence suggesting it wasn’t an impulsive act, and it needed to be addressed.
Today the minor said he was sorry, Sliney said, but it doesn’t explain why he did it.
Loza talked about the uniqueness of the situation due to the minor’s age. And in juvenile court, the primary response is rehabilitation.
There’s no question, whatsoever, the only intent at the time was the youth were trying to burn the small castle/playhouse in the children’s area, the judge said.
But the fire spread via the netting to the ceiling and the fire burned down the library.
“No one here, no reasonable person, no honest person can say he intended to kill two individuals,” Loza said and talked about a penal code that recognizes how children are less mature than adults and lack the capacity for a full judgement. “He was just barely 13 years old.”
And the court has to take that into account, he said.
“I don’t have the luxury to create the outcome I want,” Loza said, adding the firefighters did their duty by going into the burning library. “I’m going to do what I have to do.”
Loza said he’s bothered by comments he doesn’t care because he does care and addressed the Jones family.
“I never meant to be disrespectful. The last thing in the world I want your family to think is that I don’t care. I do,” he said and talked of the heroic act of the firefighters entering the fire.
He called the minor’s decision to burn the castle/playhouse a thoughtless, careless, ridiculous and “dumb act.”
“I don’t think anyone here can say he went in to burn down the library,” Loza said. “In my view, that was the only intent – to burn down that playhouse.
“He had no intent to cause harm to the firefighters.” Loza added the minor only knew he was committing the crime of arson but had no way of knowing that action would result in deaths.
And as much as it hurts, Loza said he had to follow the law.
“There is no way on earth you can prove that and the prosecutor knew that from the very beginning,” the judge said.
The minor was in custody for 191 days with no writeups or violations. And in his 26 years, the judge said, he has never seen a case where a minor off a monitor not having one single violation. He went on to talk about the minor’s teacher’s testimony and said the minor isn’t involved in gangs and comes from a good, but poor, family.
“I must take that into consideration,” he said before handing out the sentencing.
After the sentencing, the two fathers talked about the sentence.
“It was no surprise to me. I was anticipating it. Especially when he started trying to justify the decision that he was going to give. It was so obvious that he was trying to justify it, knowing that it did not hold any merit,” Ramon Figueroa Sr. said.
Jones said about the ruling, though not near what they believed it should be, he was glad the defendant wasn’t sent home. He added he believes the minor needs supervision and counseling but also six months isn’t enough to “hammer out anybody’s particular problems.
“I totally disagree with the defense when they were saying that the juvenile would be supervised – we all know that’s not true because that’s the reason we are here because he wasn’t supervised. Of course he behaved himself when he had the ankle monitor on. He deserved what he got and they didn’t address the actual death of our sons, our heroes, Porterville’s firefighters. None of that was addressed. It left a bit of an empty void for all of our families.”
Figueroa said addressing the judge and court, he knew going into the sentencing it wasn’t going to make any difference.
“One of the things that was kind of insulting was that they were trying to make the defendant like if he was a 5 year old,” Figueroa said, adding he has been in law enforcement for 32 years. “A 13 year old knows when he is committing a crime, violating the law and is doing something he is not supposed to be doing. A 13 year old knows that a gun, if you pull the trigger, is going to kill a person. A 13 year old knows if you light a fire, a fire can kill a person also just as easy as a gun. The reason the judge was giving was like insulting.”
Figueroa Sr. also said he thought the defense attorney was playing it up for sympathy.
"I knew what he was up to – as far as an apology letter, that’s not going to do anything,” Figueroa said. “They can keep it. I probably won’t even accept it.”
Jones said no matter what happens, the families are never going to be the same again - ever.
“Patrick and Ray’s missed every single day by everybody. Including their fire family,” Jones said as he talked of firefighters who have taken medical leave and some haven’t returned.
“It was an honor to sit alongside the families this morning. They, like their sons, exemplified incredible bravery,” said District Attorney Tim Ward. “Though many would agree the results of today’s hearing are less than satisfactory, the rightful focus on Captain Figueroa’s and Firefighter Jones’ heroic acts will be the lasting legacy of this tragedy.”