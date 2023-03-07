The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame had its share of tears and laughter on Saturday evening when Monache High School inducted its newest class of athletes and coaches at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
Inductees into the hall of fame were former multi-sport athletes Bruce Butler (1975) , Bill Brown (1972) , Greg Hevener (1990) , Mitch Butler and Stan Sewell (1972) and also legendary coaches Carroll Land (1968-2019) and Dawrence Rice (1968-2019). Athletic director Marc Salazar introduced and directed the presentation which included wonderful video tributes and speeches by the inductees.
First was a recognition of the committee and all the previous inductees who were in attendance and those who couldn't make it. The Monache High Hospitality Class served the food at the dinner with teacher Becky Silvas supervising and presenting.
The first inductee of the night was Bill Brown. Brown was one of the greatest running backs in Monache High football history. Brown was a 1972 graduate who helped lead the 1971 football team to a perfect 10-0 regular season.
“I can only say that I'm incredibly thankful to my family and my coaches for everything they've done for me. It's an incredible honor to be inducted and taking a moment to look at the support of our teammates that sometimes are left out of important thanks,” said Brown.
Mitch Butler followed Brown and there was a video collection of some of his highlights playing baseball, football, and basketball. Butler was quarterback for the 1971 team as Coach Ron Kavadas disregarded Butler's lack of experience at the position.
It worked out well as Monache finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Valley and won the league title, finishing 10-0 overall. Butler was awarded the MVP in his strongest and favorite sport, baseball. Butler's competitive nature was praised by his coaches.
“With many thanks to my coaches and my teammates and my family there's so many people I have to give my respect to,” Butler said. “I was always encouraged to do my best and I learned from the bad times to learn all I could but to not dwell on them. When the good times come, I've learned to slow down and enjoy them to the fullest. For all the confusing times between, give them to the Lord.”
Butler waved as he stepped from the podium and Salazar took his place to introduce the next inductee.
Stan Sewell was next up and after a round of photos and videos of his previous athletic achievements he took to the podium.
“I couldn't be happier to be here today with my family and my teammates and coaches. Receiving this honor has been amazing and I'm glad to be coming in with my teammates just like before.”
Sewell also was a member of the Class of 1972, having had early sport experiences in Little League and he Woodrow Wilson Warriors Junior High basketball team. Sewell had an impressive high school career in football, basketball, and baseball. Sewell went on to earn nine varsity letters as a three year starter in all three sports.
Bruce Butler followed. Bruce was brought up to an amazing presentation showcasing his many achievements. He had the most interceptions in football and was ultimately honored with the Double M Award for best athlete in 1975 and participated in Boys Sate.
Butler had his fair share of varsity records in football, basketball, and baseball. Bruce also played in the marching band for all four high school years, a feat he said was “Nigh unheard of” at the time.
“I'm incredibly honored tonight, thank you so much to the committee, to Monache High, to my daughter Sarah who made my video presentation, and of course to Mr. and Mrs. Land.”
Greg Hevener was the most junior member of the inductees. Hevener was a starting goalie for the Monache water polo team during which Monache won three East Yosemite League titles, with Hevener himself earning 1st Team-all EYL, EYL Most Valuable Player, Co-MVP, and 2nd team all CIF along with setting multiple school records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle in swimming.
After high school Hevener attended and played water polo at nationally ranked Pepperdine University under Olympian and head coach Terry Schroeder. Hevener and his team earned multiple division 1 NCAA championship appearances with their highest finish ever, finishing third.
“It's been so good to play a part of this amazing history that is the Monache legacy,” Hevener said. “It speaks volumes about the school's faculty that they look out and encourage students by recognizing talent in many alumni and young athletes. I owe such a big thank you to my amazing family and my big sister who all inspired and helped me through my career.”
As the hall of fame introductions kept going, next was Dawrence Rice, long time coach and educator for the Monache Marauders starting in 1969 as he teamed up with Kavadas to develop the school's football program.
It was during Rice's 1971 season the Marauders first became known as the “Blue Machine” that ground through their opponents for the perfect 10-0 season. Rice and Kavadas coached together from '69-'77 as Kavadas completed his time as head coach. Rice took over the head football job from 1978 to 1986, keeping the tradition of emphasizing responsibility and academics just as much as athletics.
Rice also took the athletic director duties in 1984 and 1985 and taught math for 30 years from 1969 until his retirement in 1998. Rice was almost lost for words when he came up to the podium. Thanking everyone profusely, Rice was choked up and with tears in his eyes and said “I'ts been the biggest honor to have coached many of you and taught even more. I remember all of our stories that we've shared and I can't thank you all enough for these precious memories.”
A roar of applause escorted Rice back to his seat while Salazar introduced the final inductee of the night.
Land had an impressive 30 year social science teaching career along with a storied golf coaching term and just as storied career in basketball.
“I want to thank everyone for this extreme honor,” Land said. “To the committee and the players and the students I thank you all. Even if I forget your name, you're all wonderful people who have made my life better. I'm so thankful for the Monache gang who's been running this school and committee. I am proud to have been here when it all started. Seeing it now brings a lot of emotions and I'm just so proud and happy. Thank you all very much.”