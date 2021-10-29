Cheerleaders cheered, the bands played and the fans yelled and screamed, as both sides of Rankin Stadium were filled with fans for the annual cross-town rivalry football game between Porterville High School and Monache High School as they fought for “The Granite” Friday night.
With blue and gold balloons and decorations on the home side of the field, and orange and green on the visitor side, the packed crowds were both determined to out-shout and out-shine each other.
“We're going to win. There's no doubt about it,” yelled out some Monache High School students after MHS scored the first touchdown of the night.
Porterville High fans were just as determined and screamed and jumped when Porterville scored.
Shouts of “Let's go Marauders,” and “Let's go Panthers” could be heard from their respective sides.
“We're not scared. Our boys have this,” said Mikailah McNutt after Monache scored a second touchdown.
“Honestly, Porterville will win because of how Porterville is going,” said varsity cheerleader Ele Franklin.
The fans — parents and students — yelled and screamed and cheered some more as Juan Sotelo, associated student body public relations officer for PHS, uploaded videos and photographs onto the school's social media page.
“We're super excited. Porterville is in the lead,” he yelled above the noise.
Near him, also yelling but into a megaphone, was Jacee Correa.
“This is our night,” he yelled as the crowd around him jumped and yelled.
PHS parents in the stands were also excited.
“This is it. This is his senior year. He's pumped. He's motivated and has been in good spirits and excited for the game,” said Elias Espinoza, father of PHS's No. 80, Jacob Espinoza.
“I'm very proud of the player he has become. He has a good heart, good friends, strong faith, and it shows when he plays,” added his mother, Julie Espinoza as she also cheered on the team.
With only 35 seconds left in the game, PHS fans jumped out of the stands and stormed the fence. Some jumped the fence before quickly jumping back as the game hadn't quite ended.
And as the final seconds ticked down, the cheerleaders yelled, the band played, and multi-color, and orange, confetti exploded over the stands and track as fans continued to jump over the fence.
And in the end, it was Porterville High School who claimed victory with a 14-12 win over Monache High.
“This victory means the world to me. You don't know the feeling we all have right now,” said Ziah Acosta, a senior at PHS as he was surrounded by friends and fans.
Across at Monache High School, cheerleaders cried and hugged each other.
Emily Cantu wiped away at tears.
“They just worked really hard to get here,” said Cantu as tears rolled down her cheeks. “It was an honor for them to play the last four years.”
Parents and grandparents in the stands also seemed stunned.
“It's very heartbreaking,” said Luz Ortiz, grandmother of Josiah Perez, No. 32 for MHS. “They played hard. He played his heart out. That's all that matters.”