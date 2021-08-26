Local high school football teams continue to adjust their schedule as they head into the second week of the season.
Strathmore will host Orange Cove in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Spartan Stadium, Monache will host Chavez at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rankin Stadium and Lindsay will host Mission Oak at 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Skadan Stadium.
ORANGE COVE (1-0) AT SHS (1-0), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
Strathmore will be playing Orange Cove today instead of Friday. The game was reschedule because there weren’t enough officials, said SHS coach Jeremy Blackwell.
“This is our first scheduled home game for the last two years,” Blackwell said
In Strathmore’s 17-6 win over Roosevelt to open the season Blackwell said his team had a couple of key stops.
Blackwell said his team played well in the second and third quarters.
Roosevelt had about 60 players in the game while Strathmore had 27 players playing in the game. But Roosevelt still struggled against Strathmore.
Strathmore star player Carlos Moreno was injured in first half and will miss the game against Orange Cove.
MONACHE VS. CHAVEZ, 6:30 P.M. SATURDAY, RANKIN STADIUM
Monache will be playing its first game of the season.
Monache was supposed to play Golden West on August 20t but the game was reschedule due to bad air quality and ashes falling as a result of surrounding wildfires. Instead, Monache will play Golden West on September 3r when both teams originally had a bye.
There are no byes scheduled for the rest of the season for Monache.
Monache coach Shane Focke said his team has avoided injuries and is healthy.
The game will be the season opener for both teams.
MISSION OAK (1-0) AT LINDSAY (0-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Lindsey will be playing its first home game against Mission Oak since the 2019 season.
Lindsay opened its season last week with a 45-16 loss to Bishop Union.
“They are a real good coached fundamental team,” said Lindsay coach Casey Higginbotham.
Higginbotham said his team made mistakes against Bishop and didn’t take advantage of Bishop’s mistakes.
“Our expectations against Mission Oak this week is just to improve overall as a team and to just get better and to execute better this week and to perform better as a team,” said Higginbotham.
He said his teeam didn’t have any major injuries against Bishop.
Mission Oak opened its season last week with an impressive 34-16 win against Madera South.