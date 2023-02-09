Solidarity was the theme at Monday's Burton School District Board meeting as representatives from teachers associations from other school districts throughout Tulare County showed their support for the Burton Elementary Teachers Association.
The representatives were among another large group of educators, parents and students who packed the small Burton district board room along with an overflow crowd who stood outside during the public comment period while the representatives spoke on behalf of BETA, which represents the Burton district's teachers.
Burton teachers have been working without an agreement since the contract year began on July 1, 2022. The district and BETA have held two negotiating sessions with a state mediator, with a proposal presented to BETA after the second session.
BETA president Stacy Schneider said the proposal was presented by the state mediator and Burton's teachers overwhelmingly rejected the proposal with 95 percent of the teachers who voted voting against it.
The district and BETA are scheduled to hold another negotiating session on February 22 with a state mediator. Schneider said that will be the final mediation and if no agreement is reached a fact finding process would then be held to determine if Burton's teachers can go out on strike.
One representative of a teachers association from a school district in the county said her district's teachers also went through what Burton teachers are going through now. “My teachers, like yours, felt unheard and disrespected by the district,” she said. “My teachers, like yours, felt undervalued and alone.”
She also said her teachers dealt with “make them feel like they are never quite enough so they won't lift there head up and realize that demoralizing your teachers is a tactic to keep them from questioning the status quo.”
She added “Burton teachers you are on your way to building a better district for your students and your community.”
Another representative of a teachers association in another district in the county said their teachers were able to just settle for an 11 percent salary increase. “Why?” he said. “Because the district had it and bargained in good faith.”
The representative also accused the district of negotiating in bad faith when it came to one issue that Schneider has addressed and that's how late teachers are required to stay when students are released early on Wednesdays.
The representative said then superintendent Stacy Kamberg and BETA sat down to hash out the issue. He said they came up with language that stated staff may be kept until 4:45 p.m. and the word “Will” or “Shall” wasn't used, allowing for flexibility.
“This is good faith bargaining,” he said. “What we need to remember is the teachers bargained for this language.”
The rep also referred to Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza, stating “Unfortunately under superintendent Mendoza the district has changed their tune. Even if your are just sitting in a chair in a room you will stay until 4:45. This is bad faith. These are professional adults being treated like this.
“Not one teacher from any of the districts here tonight would be OK with that sort of behavior from leadership.”
Another representative from another county district said it has come to his attention under the current administration Burton has had to go through mediation multiple times. He added the taxpayers are hurt because every time the district goes to mediation it hires attorneys and consultants at the taxpayers' expense.
“That's OK though they aren't paying out of their own pockets,” he said. On the other hand teachers pay for their representation through dues out of their own paychecks.
“If the administration had to pay for its own legal fees I wounder if they would be so quick to stop communication and start throwing punches.”
A representative form the Porterville Educators Association from the Porterville Unified School Disrtict wondered why there was such a difference between the two districts.
“If we are in the same town and have such a different culture why aren't we just one district unified under one district office,” she said.
Another representative from another county district also addressed the Burton School Board. “Many school boards believe that they are untouchable,” the rep said.
She noted all three candidates endorsed by her teachers association were elected to her school board. She also said school board members are not in charge of the district, “the voters are.”
The Burton School District has maintained it has offered a 7.56 percent salary increase while BETA has asked for an 11.25 percent increase. But another representative from another district stated Burton has received a Cost of Living Adjustment for its budget that's equal to 13.26 percent.
She said there was a district that received just a 2 percent COLA increase but that district offered its teachers a 10.5 percent raise because it knew that was the right thing to do.
She added she used to respect the Burton district but “not so much now.”
Former Burton School District board member Devin Wilson also spoke during public comment, said he wanted to see if the district and the teachers “can come together.”
He also took exception to the Burton and PUSD become one district. “I'd hate to see Burton become part of the Porterville district,” he said.
Wilson also said he talked to someone from PUSD and was told if the Burton teachers accepted what the district has offered it would come close to what PUSD offers.
One issue that has been raised by BETA is its claim the district isn't paying competitive salaries and as a result the district is losing teachers to other districts, including PUSD. But Wilson said the grass isn't always greener when it comes to other districts like PUSD.
The district has stated it's committed to providing competitive salaries to its teachers and retaining teachers.
Henry Franco, who formerly served as the president of the Porterville Educators Association, also encouraged the district to come together with teachers, asking “you to go back to the table,” when commenting on the district.
He also said when such a large number of “dedication educators” have to come to a school board meeting, the district has a problem with communication with the community.