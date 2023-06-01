Diana Mata, Sunnyside School staff, and volunteers, as well as board members made the Save the Children Tea Party for children ages preschool-kindergarten and their mothers, and grandmothers an absolute extravaganza of fun, fantasy and reading.
Tables were draped in colorful tablecloths with decorations all about the featured book on the table. It was just breathtaking. The tables had books like A Superhero book, Sofia's Cup of Tea, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, If You Give a Moose a Muffin, Disney's Moana, Disney's Coco, Thomas the Tank Engine, Chalk, the Dragon, and many more.
For each table children received copies of the featured book, plus a gift, plus a bag of books at the end of the party. Plus everyone had a cupcake, and punch during the party.
But before cupcakes and punch, Mata, who's an early childhood educator with Save The Children, showed everyone each table with the books, and talked about the beautiful decorations created by teachers and volunteers, and Save the Children staff.
She also spoke about the importance of reading, saying, "that teaching begins at home, and parents are the children's first teachers. I encourage you to read to your children often," she said.
That's why Save the Children sends books home with each child.
On the big screen in the decorated auditorium, a pre-recorded video of Mata reading the book "Giraffes Can't Dance" enthralled the audience of adults and children alike. It was a captivating book by Giles Andreae, that was uplifting and fun, and told the story of a giraffe learning to dance because he heard the kinds of music he liked.
After the recording, everyone enjoyed their treats, while having a good time.
"This is so cute, and the kids are so excited. It's nice of the school to do something the kids can be a part of," said Maria Chavez with her young daughter, Olani Dawodu, who was dressed in a pretty frilly dress. Chavez's sister, Rosa Olivera, said "This is really sweet and really nice to be able to do school things with mothers and their babies." They were sitting at the Sofia's Cup of Tea table that was pink and decorated with a Princess theme.
Mata thanked all the Save the Children staff. And people thanked her for all her work organizing the spectacular tea for children and their parents. "I really want to thank the hostesses who decorated the tables, and brought the gifts for the children,” Mata said.
Besides the book reading, gifts, treats of cupcakes and punch, there was a special photo booth set up on stage for an extra way to remember the day.
"I really enjoy participating in the Save the Children Tea Party because it introduces literacy and helps make the books come to life. This is my fourth year making the tables for the event," said Alma Quezada. Quezada is a Sunnyside board member.
All of the children and parents had a wonderful time. Gelinda Lopez with her son, Kevin Cisneros, 5, dressed the part. She said Kevin told her he had to wear a tuxedo to the tea, and she had to wear a dress. She said he'll be heading to kindergarten soon. They sat at the Dinosaur named Chalk table.
Schuyler Glover and his daughter Ada, 5, were at If You Give a Mouse a Cookie table. "They do an amazing job,” he said. “The decorations are beautiful and it was very well MC'd and organized. I hope they continue this for many years to come." Glover is a school board member also.
Ada said, "I liked the party. It was pretty and everything was my favorite."
Another mother, with her daughter, Mia, 4, sitting at the Moana table, said, "I'm so excited about the tea party. I'm blessed to be here with my daughter. We had fun and I really enjoyed the book Ms. Mata read, Giraffe's Can't Dance. We'll also read the book about Moana."
Gelinda said she had the same teachers that are now teaching Kevin and Mia at Sunnyside. There are generations of families that are at Sunnyside School.
Save The Children is a comprehensive education/nutrition program that was launched at Sunnyside.