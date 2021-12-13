The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of armed robbery who failed to show for his court appearance.
Caleb Levi Jones, of Visalia, is wanted by the sheriff's office.
Just after 4:30 p.m. on September 9, TCSO Deputies and Detectives were called to the A & J Smoke Shop in the 32300 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe for an armed robbery.
During the investigation, Detectives determined Jones was the person who committed the robbery. He was later found and arrested. Jones was also charged with a second robbery at the same business earlier in the month.
On December 8, Jones failed to appear at his scheduled court appearance and now has a bench warrant for his arrest. Jones is believed to be involved in several other robberies within Tulare County and has an arrest warrant from the Porterville Police Department and is wanted for questioning by the Visalia Police Department. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts or information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Robby Hebrard or Sergeant David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.