The Tulare County Sheriff's Office released its most recent Top 10 Most Wanted List on Monday:
Richardo Aguirre, 33: Aguirre is from the Tulare area and is wanted on several felony warrants including car jacking, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after being released on his own recognizance.
Luis Aceves Salcedo, 41: Salcedo is out of the Ivanhoe area and is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted homicide. He also has two additional felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons violations.
Esteban Gutierrez, 37: Gutirrez is from the Earlimart area wanted for kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats that occurred on September 12, 2022. Gutierrez is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Raudel Corrales Ayon, 38: Ayon is currently wanted for drug trafficking charges. He's known to frequent the Poterville, Delano, McFarland and Bakersfield areas.
Angel Carreon Reyes, 20: Reyes is from the Orosi area. He's wanted for attempted murder and may frequent Dinuba and Visalia.
Josh Moses Guerrero, 34: Guerrero, AKA "Mo," is from Plainview by frequents the Porterville area. Guerrero is wanted for attempted homicide.
Leonel Robles Meraz, 36: Meraz is from the Porterville area. Merez is currently wanted for the selling of methamphetamine and the transportation of methamphetamine.
Yovani Lombara, 31: Lombara is from the Earlimart area wanted for kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats that occurred on September 12, 2022. Lombara is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Rene Gomes, 38: Gomes is from the Tulare area and is currently wanted for a homicide that occurred in January, 2021.
Robert Ortiz, 36: Ortiz is know to frequent the Earlimart area. He has multiple local warrants from other counties, including a felony warrant out of Texas.
TCSO is asking for the public's assistance in locating these wanted suspects, including any information regarding their whereabouts or information about them. All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
For complete anonymity use TipNow. Email tcso@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194. TCSO"s non emergency line is 559-733-6218.