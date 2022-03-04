was located by the tractor is still missing.
Chadwick Bardwell, 35 of Terra Bella, was arrested.
On February 22,Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Badger Farming Co. on the 11700 block of Road 252 in Porterville for a stolen John Deere Tractor with an attached 300 gallon Rears MFG Pul-Tank Sprayer.
On Thursday, Detectives received information the sprayer was possibly behind a home on the 25500 block of Avenue 88 in Terra Bella. Detectives went to the home and found the sprayer on the property. Representatives from Badger Farming Co. also came out and positively identified the sprayer.
Detectives served a warrant on the property and arrested Bardwell of Terra Bella for possession of stolen property. The John Deere Tractor is still missing.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Pugh or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com