The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection for an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in Strathmore on November 10.
The man held store clerks at gun point and demanded and stole a large sum of money from the store.
Detectives have followed up on numerous leads but have yet to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously at the Tip Now Line via phone (559) 725-4194 or by e-mail, tcso@tipnow.com or by text 559-725-4194.