Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux made the point at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting everyone believes law enforcement shouldn't have to deal with mental health issues.
“I completely agree with that,” Boudreaux said. Boudreaux, though, also pointed out the reality. “But there is a void,” he said.
With the Tulare County Sheriff's Office taking more and more calls involving mental health issues, Boudreaux and TCSO has partnered with Tulare County Health and Human Services to launch a co-response team to deal with mental health calls.
Boudreaux and health officials gave a presentation on the co-response team at Tuesday's board meeting.
The crisis response team is patterned after many in the country in which law enforcement are partnered with a mental health professional to respond to mental health calls. The TCSO program is patterned after San Diego County's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, PERT.
And while there are other similar programs across the country and in San Diego County, the TCSO program is still one of the first of its kind in the state.
TCSO now has four deputies assigned to the north and south sides of the county who will partner with crisis clinicians to respond to calls involving those dealing with addition and other behavioral health issues. On the calls it will be the mental health worker who will take the lead in dealing with the situation, including deescalating the situation if needed. “Law enforcement will not be there as a primary responder,” Boudreaux said.
At Tuesday's meeting Boudreaux acknowledged the sheriff's office program in place to assist the homeless. But he added with it comes to all mental health calls, TCSO is dealing with them “pretty much on a daily basis.”
Boudreaux stated his office responded to more than 500 mental health calls in 2020. He added this year his office has responded to 270 mental health calls. “This mental health issue isn't going away,” Boudreaux said.
He also said the issue of mental health is impacting the county's jails as far as having to supervise inmates with mental health issues.
One of the goals of the program is to decrease the number of unnecessary hospitalizations and incarcerations that occur.
Also discussed at the meeting was how a similar program could be implemented in the county's city police departments. Boudreaux noted his discussions have included the Porterville Police Department and if the department ever called to request help with a mental health issue, he would be more than happy to have a deputy and crisis clinician from his department's co-response team to respond when available.
Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari, a former TCSO Sheriff's Captain, talked about how he spent hours and hours on mental health calls. “This has been a long-time coming,” said Micari about the TCSO program.
Boudreaux said he has also personally talked to Governor Gavin Newsom on numerous occasions when it comes to this issue.