On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime.
In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
In late June, Detectives served a warrant at Maldonado’s home where stolen property was found and Maldonado was taken into custody. Maldonado pled guilty to multiple charges and was released.
This past weekend, two more thefts occurred at South County dairies. AG Detectives quickly identified Maldonado as the suspect in both cases.
On Monday, just hours after the second theft, Detectives served a warrant at Maldonado’s home and found the stolen property. Maldonado was arrested and is being held without bail.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy McMillan with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.