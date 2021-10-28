The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has added one suspect to its Top 10 Most Wanted List.
Ashley Barnes, 29: Barnes is from the Porterville area and is wanted for four felony warrants that include fleeing from police, burglary and narcotic offenses.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in located these suspects regarding their whereabouts or information about them. All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
For complete anonymity email tcso@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.