A Tulare County Fire Engine ended up upside down in a rollover accident on Wednesday morning. The accident resulted in minor injuries.
The Tulare County Fire Department’s Fire Engine 10 was involved in the accident shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Richgrove area. The fire engine was on its way to provide support to the Terra Bella Fire Station, while they assisted with flooding efforts.
The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. California Highway Patrol was on scene and conducting the investigation.
Tulare County Fire Engine personnel sustained moderate injuries and received medical attention on-scene and have been transported to Kaweah Delta Health in Visalia.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Imperial Ambulance also responded to the scene in support following the accident.