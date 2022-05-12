Rob and Leslie Taylor of Stafford's Chocolates have been honored for how resilient their business has been.
With how business have had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taylors were honored by a first-time award by the Central California Small Business Development Center Network. The Taylors received the Recovery and Resilient Business of the Year Award at a luncheon on Wednesday in Fresno.
Larry Stafford began Stafford's Chocolates about 35 years ago. After Larry's death, the Taylor family purchased Stafford's Chocolates in 2011.
Larry Stafford began the chocolate business after he met a 90-year-old chocolatier form Europe in Los Angeles. The chocalatier taught Larry everything he knew about making hand-crafted, gourmet chocolates.
When Larry moved back to Porterville he hoped Stafford's Chocolates. The Taylors have carried on the tradition and sustained the hand-crafted skills pass on from Larry's family.
Under the Taylor's direction Stafford's Chocolates has grown for a small shop to a larger factory. The business has relocated to Main Street one block from its original location. In 2016 a full coffee bar was also added to the shop.
The Stafford's family also operates Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates in San Luis Obispo, managed by Rob and Leslee's son, Chef Ben Taylor. Mama Ganache specializes in organic chocolates, including vegan, soy and dairy free choices.
Rob and Leslee's daughter, Meredith, Rob's sister Amy and Rob's father Bob, who hand makes the gift boxes, are all involved in the business in one way or another.
The Taylors said they believe the success of their business is due to the commitment of their employees. They added their employees taking pride in creating some of the finest chocolate anywhere.
They also said their employees are dedicated to customer service and being a good neighbor.
The Taylors said this has allowed Stafford's Chocolates and Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates not only to be successful in business but for them to be able to give back to their communities as well.