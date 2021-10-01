Editor's Note: The Porterville Recorder will periodically feature local senior athletes in the Orange Belt area.
Chris Macias has been playing soccer for a long time since he was 4. What made him play soccer Macias said, “My brothers basically influence me, and my main influence is why I started playing.”
After Macias graduates from Lindsay High School, he wants to continue playing soccer. He's hoping he can receive a scholarship so he can continue his career playing soccer.
Macias is looking for a university to see if he can get receive scholarships that can help him. Macias said, “I’m looking mainly at Division 1 or 2 schools to seeing if I can make it there.”
But Macias said he would also play if he got a scholarship that can help him at a lower level.
The top universities Macias is considering are San Jose State, Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine. If he got accepted, he said he's leaning to San Jose State because “there a lot of people from Lindsay that I know that go there.”
Macias is also thinking of going to Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine because they have good soccer programs that interest him.
Before he plays soccer at Lindsay, he also used to play with Central Valley Premier FC but now wants to focus on playing with Lindsay. Macias played with Central Valley Premier FC for one year up until three months ago.
His position he mostly plays is right midfield. After he graduates his main position Macias said he plans to stick right midfield if given the chance to play in college
Macias was the Lindsay High boys soccer team's most improved player last season and also earned all-league first team honors.
As an individual, Macias won most improved last season. He also got first team all-league.
Macias said his favorite memory is when he scored two goals in the Central Section semifinals in a 6-2 win over Kerman last season. “That was really special to me because I felt like I helped my team out a lot.” He was also selected as the Player Of The Game.
Lindsay finished as the Central Section Division IV runner-up last season.
In college Macias said he wants to major in business and focus on anything financial.
His goals as a soccer player, Macias said, “Mainly just to get through the season to help my team out as much as I can and be successful on and off the field.”
In his career playing with Lindsay he has 7 goals and 16 assists and has played in 41 games.