Wanting to get information out to the public about the wonders, health benefits and beauty of breastfeeding, several organizations joined forces to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month with a drive-thru event that also accommodated foot traffic Friday at the Tulare County Government Plaza in Porterville.
“I didn’t know anything about it. I was just walking by and saw the signs so I came over,” said Brandy Hunt Reynolds. “I think it’s cute and they offer great information.”
Reynolds stopped by with her children, 2-year-old Octavia and six-month-old Royal, and said she believes in the benefits of nursing.
The event included participation from Porterville WIC (Women, Infants and Children), the Department of Public Health, Tulare County Breastfeeding Coalition, Family Health Care Network, Sierra View Nedical Center, and Adventist Health.
“As people are returning to work and school, we thought it was a good time to offer information,” said Maryssa Kamimoto.
Kamimoto offered a WIC goody bag filled with information, including a guide explaining the benefits of breast milk opposed to formula, a water bottle container reminding people to stay hydrated, WIC magnet, a frisbee, jump rope, and other trinkets.
“Everyone was so generous,” said Dylan Shelley, regional breastfeeding liaison about organizations jumping in for the event and local businesses donating towards the raffling of a Tulare County Breastfeeding Coalition gift basket with a $500 value.
And every partner Shelley and Kamimoto reached out to, agreed to participate, they said, making the event a total success.
“We only gave them a one-month notice. Tulare County is big on cultural diversity so we thought we would include them all in the celebration. I love that all the stake holders and the community showed up to celebrate these diversities,” Kamimoto said.
Typically, the “breastfeeding celebration” is held every August, Shelley said. The celebration is to encourage mothers to breastfeed their babies, which is the most natural and easiest way to feed children, Kamimoto and Shelley said.
“It’s not something to be embarrassed about,” said Shelley. “If they are struggling, we tell them not to give up, we are here to support them and congratulate them if they are already doing it.”
They also enjoy listening to feedback from new to experienced mothers on breastfeeding, they said.
Kamimoto also shared the soon to be “WIC Hotline” number with those stopping by, explaining it's currently what they consider a “warm” phone number.
“We’re in the process of transitioning,” Kamimoto explained. “Currently you call and leave a message and we call back. But starting September 1, it will be a hotline and someone will always answer it.”
Letycia Baeza, community health representative with Family Health Care Network, said they partnered with WIC to celebrate breastfeeding and were on hand to offer information on all the services FHCN provides. They sponsored the raffle basket and offered information on COVID-19 vaccines as well as on the Medi-Cal program.
Melissa Potter and Lorenzo De Leon stopped by with their 2-year-old son Hunter De Leon.
“We had gone to CSET and saw this on our way out,” De Leon said. “We just found out yesterday. We are expecting another girl.”
The couple, who said their 4-year-old just started school, was eager to get information as Potter is currently pregnant.
Lactation consultants Cathy Porter, with Sierra View Medical Center, and Patty Villarreal with Adventist Health, were on hand to offer advice and recommendations. Both consultants said the breastfeeding numbers are increasing at hospitals.
“Sierra View was the first ‘Baby Friendly’ hospital in the County,” Porter said about the hospital obtaining the highest standard of infant feeding care. “Little by little, more people want to breastfeed and we are here when they seek help when needed. They get ahold of us to help get them through their journey.”
In all, 60 individuals signed up for the goody bags, but they were prepared with many more to accommodate walk-up traffic, especially since the event was held on the sidewalk outside the Porterville WIC office at the Tulare County Government Plaza.