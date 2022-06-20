On Friday June 11, 2022, TCSO Deputies were called to the 800 block of W. North Grand Avenue in Porterville for a vandalism to a local Taco truck, Las Sabrosa Tacos.
While on scene, Deputies learned 43-year-old Mayolo Gonzalez of Porterville was talking to himself and appeared to be on drugs. After about 20 minutes, Gonzalez grabbed a large PVC pipe and smashed the front windshields of the truck, causing more than $500 worth of damage.
Gonzalez was later spotted walking on Orange Belt from Avenue 196 in Strathmore. Deputies tried to contact him, but he ran. Gonzalez was ultimately detained and charged with felony vandalism, resisting arrest and being under the influence of an illegal narcotic. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility in lieu of a $30,000 bail. He was also booked for an outstanding warrant for drug possession with a $20,000 bail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Joaquin Rodriguez or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.