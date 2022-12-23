The Tulare County Probation Department again helped out those experiencing homelessness during the Christmas season as it held its 5th annual Stockings for the Homeless event.
Tulare County Probation Officers delivered stockings to five areas in various areas in the county, including locally in Porterville, Strathmore, Lindsay and Woodville as well as Visalia, Tulare, Dinuba, Cutler and Orosi. The officers delivered 151 stockings with every day necessities to those experiencing homelessness.
Every year Tulare County Probation staff fill stockings with items that include, but aren't limited to hats, socks, gloves, non-perishable foods, toiletries and hygiene products.
“Many of our Probation Officers work with persons experiencing homeless on a daily basis, assisting them with employment, treatment, and other resources,” Tulare County Interim Chief Probation Officer LeAnne Williams said. “Our staff see first-hand the many needs and difficulties our clients face, so to give back to our community through Holiday stockings is incredibility rewarding. We hope events like these can bridge a positive relationship between law enforcement and those experiencing homelessness.”
Officers traveled to homeless encampments and parks to find those in need. There were stockings that also included items for pets and children.
Probation Officer Nereida Verduzco said handing out stockings every year is a fulfilling experience because many of the clients in her caseload experience homlessness. She said she delivered stockings to clients she supervises.
“As a Probation Officer, working with our unhoused population has been both a valuable and rewarding experience. Being able to bring them a small amount of joy when providing them with a stocking is extremely gratifying,” Verduzco said. “I have the opportunity to interact with this vulnerable population and I enjoy getting to know the members of our community.”
The Tulare County Probation Department stated every the event continues to be a success and a great way for department staff to come together to support communities.
“Winters are already tough for our homeless, but we hope to offer them a bit of relief during the holiday season,” the department stated.