Several Porterville Police Department vehicles are shown near the bridge off of Plano on Wednesday morning. Porterville Police states it's investigating a suspicious death in the area. The police department stated the identity of the victim still hasn't officially been confirmed as of Thursday morning and that the incident is under investigation.
Suspicious death
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
