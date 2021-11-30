A man suspected of at least two store robberies has been arrested.
Nicholas Parriera, 35, was arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported late Tuesday night.
Just after 5 p.m. on November 23, TCSO Deputies were called to the Guadalajara Market on Avenue 196 in Strathmore for an armed robbery. During their investigation, Detectives identified Parriera as the suspect.
On Sunday, Deputies were called to another robbery at Rup’s Market on Springville Avenue in Porterville. Detectives believed Parriera was the suspect in that robbery as well.
On Tuesday, TCSO Patrol Deputies found Parriera and took him into custody on charges of armed robbery and theft.
Detectives believe Parriera is involved in additional robberies within Tulare County. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.