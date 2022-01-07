A suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened early Thursday morning has been arrested.
Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives arrested Justin James Gileau for the stabbing death of 52-year-old Harden Gregorio Zagala of Porterville. Gileau was booked at the South County Detention Facility where he's being held without bail.
The initial person of interest, Milagros “America” Hernandez, had been located and questioned.
Tulare County Sheriff's Detectives then identified Gileau as the suspect in the murder.
A homicide warrant was issued for his arrest. Gileau is a transient and lives around the Tule River in Porterville.
At about 3:15 a.m. Thursday, TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Plano and River in Porterville for people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone had been stabbed.
When Deputies arrived, they found Zagala dead.